Silver Lake -- A candlelight vigil and march was held Sunday night at the Silver Lake Reservoir to honor those who have been killed by police and to support the Black Lives Matter movement.
Marchers, estimated to be in the hundreds, holding candles and chanting walked down West Silver Lake Drive.
The chain link fence that circles the Silver Lake and adjoining Ivanhoe reservoir has been decorated with the names of those who have died in confrontations with police or in police custody.
"It was really emotional and powerful to chant the names as we walked by the fence where many victims are memorialized," said D. Spinelli, who shared photos of the event.
Here are more images that were posted on Twitter:
Demonstrators at Mariachi Plaza in Boyle Heights.
National guard vehicles pass through Echo Park.
Demonstrators at Mariachi Plaza in Boyle Heights.
A large group of LAPD motorcycle officers gathered this morning, Sunday, May 31, in a parking lot outside of Dodger Stadium.
A long line of LAPD patrol vehicles lined up on Stadium Way near Dodger Stadium.
Protestors gather near the Vista Theatre.
Spotted at the Silver Lake Reservoir.
The marquee of The Satellite club in Silver Lake.
Signs hanging from the Silver Lake Reservoir fence.
A Bureau of Street Services truck drives past a shattered window in the Fairfax District.
Department of Public Work crews and volunteers helped merchants clean up following looting in the Fairfax District.
City crews clean up debris following protests and looting on Melrose Avenue.
Protest outside L.A. City Hall on June 2, 2020.
A message intended to keep looters and vandals away from this Latino-owned shop in Highland Park.
George Floyd protest at L.A. City Hall on June 2, 2020
Store owners preparing for the worst on Figueroa Street in Highland Park.
Eagle Rock protestors wearing face coverings
LAPD officers pack a vehicle passing through Echo Park.
Super A Foods on York Boulevard.
L.A. Police Museum is not taking any chances.
Motorists lined up outside of the Dodger Stadium to get tested for COVID-19 after other testing sites were closed because of the civil unrest.
Boarded up Scientology building in Hollywood.
Todd Lahman boards up his Sweeney Todd's Barber Shop on Hollywood Boulevard in Los Feliz.
Echo Park Pharmacy at Sunset and Logan in Echo Park.
Security guard stationed in front of East L.A. Nike store.
The name of Amadou Diallo, who was shot by police in New York in 1999, woven into the fence at the Silver Lake reservoirs.
A quote from Desmond Tutu hangs from a fence at the Silver Lake reservoirs.
The name of Ezell Ford, who was fatally shot by two LAPD officers in South LA, woven into the fence around the Silver Lake Reservoirs.
Protesters marching down York Boulevard in Highland Park on June 6, 2020.
A No Justice No Peace sign being painted on York has protestors marched by.
Demonstrators marched to the East Los Angeles Sheriff's station as deputies looked on. June 7, 2020.
Protestors gathered in Atlantic Park in East Los Angeles before marching to the sheriff's station.
Lisa Vargas holds poster of her son, Anthony Vargas, who was fatally shot by L.A. County deputies in August 2018.
A candlelight vigil at the Silver Lake Reservoir honored those who have been killed by police.
Candles reflected in the water of the Silver Lake Lake Reservoir.
Demonstrators at Mariachi Plaza in Boyle Heights.
National guard vehicles pass through Echo Park.
Demonstrators at Mariachi Plaza in Boyle Heights.
A large group of LAPD motorcycle officers gathered this morning, Sunday, May 31, in a parking lot outside of Dodger Stadium.
A long line of LAPD patrol vehicles lined up on Stadium Way near Dodger Stadium.
Protestors gather near the Vista Theatre.
Spotted at the Silver Lake Reservoir.
The marquee of The Satellite club in Silver Lake.
Signs hanging from the Silver Lake Reservoir fence.
A Bureau of Street Services truck drives past a shattered window in the Fairfax District.
Department of Public Work crews and volunteers helped merchants clean up following looting in the Fairfax District.
City crews clean up debris following protests and looting on Melrose Avenue.
Protest outside L.A. City Hall on June 2, 2020.
A message intended to keep looters and vandals away from this Latino-owned shop in Highland Park.
George Floyd protest at L.A. City Hall on June 2, 2020
Store owners preparing for the worst on Figueroa Street in Highland Park.
Eagle Rock protestors wearing face coverings
LAPD officers pack a vehicle passing through Echo Park.
Super A Foods on York Boulevard.
L.A. Police Museum is not taking any chances.
Motorists lined up outside of the Dodger Stadium to get tested for COVID-19 after other testing sites were closed because of the civil unrest.
Boarded up Scientology building in Hollywood.
Todd Lahman boards up his Sweeney Todd's Barber Shop on Hollywood Boulevard in Los Feliz.
Echo Park Pharmacy at Sunset and Logan in Echo Park.
Security guard stationed in front of East L.A. Nike store.
The name of Amadou Diallo, who was shot by police in New York in 1999, woven into the fence at the Silver Lake reservoirs.
A quote from Desmond Tutu hangs from a fence at the Silver Lake reservoirs.
The name of Ezell Ford, who was fatally shot by two LAPD officers in South LA, woven into the fence around the Silver Lake Reservoirs.
Protesters marching down York Boulevard in Highland Park on June 6, 2020.
A No Justice No Peace sign being painted on York has protestors marched by.
Demonstrators marched to the East Los Angeles Sheriff's station as deputies looked on. June 7, 2020.
Protestors gathered in Atlantic Park in East Los Angeles before marching to the sheriff's station.
Lisa Vargas holds poster of her son, Anthony Vargas, who was fatally shot by L.A. County deputies in August 2018.
A candlelight vigil at the Silver Lake Reservoir honored those who have been killed by police.
Candles reflected in the water of the Silver Lake Lake Reservoir.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.