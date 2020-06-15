Candlelight Vigil

A candlelight vigil at the Silver Lake Reservoir honored those who have been killed by police.

Silver Lake --  A candlelight vigil and march was held Sunday night at the Silver Lake Reservoir to honor those who have been killed by police and to support the Black Lives Matter movement.

Marchers, estimated to be in the hundreds, holding candles and chanting walked down West Silver Lake Drive. 

The chain link fence that circles the Silver Lake and adjoining Ivanhoe reservoir has been decorated with the names of those who have died in confrontations with police or in police custody. 

"It was really emotional and powerful to chant the names as we walked by the fence where many victims are memorialized," said D. Spinelli, who shared photos of the event.

Candlelight vigil at the Silver Lake Reservoir

Candles reflected in the water of the Silver Lake Lake Reservoir.

Here are more images that were posted on Twitter:

Days of Unrest and Protest

A photo gallery of the civil unrest triggered in Los Angeles by the death of a Minneapolis black man who died when he was pinned down by a white police officer. 

1 of 44
Load comments