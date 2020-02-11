Silver Lake -- The sanctuary where religious services were once held will be turned into a restaurant and cocktail lounge. The former Sunday school classrooms will be transformed into hotel suites. And a pool, cabanas and garden will fill the parking lot.

These are the plans for the boutique hotel that is expected to open in 2022 inside a former, Presbyterian church that looms above the corner of Griffith Park Boulevard and Lucille Avenue.

The church-to-hotel conversion was the brainchild of Silver Lake restaurant and bar owner Dana Hollister, who worked for nearly a decade to secure the necessary city approvals and a long-term lease on the property. But Hollister is no longer involved in the project after she filed for bankruptcy following a legal battle with pop star Katy Perry.

Now, hotel operator Caseta Group has taken over the project after Hollister put it up for sale. The challenge will be to create and operate a 25-room hotel that will cater to modern-day guests while retaining the historic elements -- including the rooftop cross -- and charm of the Romanesque-style church.

“That’s what we are excited about -- the preservation aspect and bringing things back to life," said Carolyn Schneider, President and and Partner of Caseta, which owns and operates a small but growing chain of boutique hotels.

Caseta is still in the pre-construction phase of the project, and does not even have a name for the hotel yet. A recent tour of the nearly 90-year-old building revealed a mostly empty and dark interior. But many apparently original features -- including woodwork and stained glass windows -- remain.

The church constructed in 1931 was originally known as the Bethany Presbyterian Church. In the mid 1960s, the East-West Players, an Asian-American theater company, established its headquarters at the church and staged performances at the site, according to L.A. Times articles.

In 1980, the church’s once dominant Anglo congregation merged with a fast growing Korean congregation to create the Bethany United Presbyterian Church. The last church to hold services was called the Pilgrim Church.

Until recently, Silver Lake had not seen anything new in the way of lodging except for Airbnb and other short-term rentals. But last fall, the Silver Lake Pool & Inn opened in a former apartment complex in Sunset Junction, and there are plans to build an even larger hotel nearby as part of a residential project.

Schneider said there should be enough demand for her hotel and other boutique properties in the neighborhood.

Silver Lake is not a big tourist destination, but that's okay with Schneider. She is counting on filling her hotel with guests who are not looking for a conventional hotel and will appreciate the former church's historic charm.

"LA is not just about traditional destinations,” Schneider sad referring to Hollywood and beach cities. Silver Lake, she said, is “more on people’s radar now."