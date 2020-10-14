Silver Lake -- Cliff's Edge -- the high-end restaurant that attracted celebrities like Jennifer Aniston to its tree-shaded patio -- has closed for good, the restaurant announced this week.

The restaurant founded by Silver Lake business woman Dana Hollister has been closed since March when the coronavirus struck.

"It is with a heavy heart that we have to inform you that Cliff’s Edge is closed for good," said a message posted on the restaurant's Instagram. "We wanted to take this opportunity to thank all our guests that have been a part of this magical restaurant for the last 16(!) years. We are truly grateful."

The message did not explain what exactly prompted the permanent closure of the restaurant at the corner of Sunset Boulevard and Edgecliff Drive.

The shut down comes after Hollister has sold off other restaurants and other assets after losing a costly legal battle with pop star Katy Perry over a former Los Feliz convent. She opened the restaurant with Dana Hollister and Pierre Casanova and employed numerous chefs over the years.

The Cliff's Edge property sold for $2.275 million in July, according to property records.