Silver Lake - The Satellite - part of a long-line of clubs that have operated out of the same Silver Lake Boulevard since venue since the mid-1960s - is giving up on live music, and switching back to the restaurant business.

Jeff Wolfram, whose family has owned the venue since 1967, announced on his Instagram that he is tearing down the stage and restarting the kitchen,

“I am sorry to say that we will no longer be doing live shows or dance parties,” he wrote. “We would like to thank you for all the support you have shown us over the years.”

Like all live music venues, the Satellite has been struggling to survive amid the COVID-19 pandemic, ever since bars and nightclubs were shut down last March. An ad has even appeared on Loopnet saying the Satellite’s building at 1717 Silver Lake Blvd. would be available for lease starting in August. Wolfram told The Eastsider however, that they were not closing.

“The landlord is just putting it out there to see if there are any takers in case we do not make it,” Wolfram said.

The venue originally was a restaurant when Wolfram’s father started it in 1967, according to the Satellite's website.

“Back then it was a restaurant called The Red Chimney and after the kitchen closed, we had bands and dancing in the main room till 2 a.m.,” the website says. “It then became the first Disco nightclub on the east side called Le Chic. After the Disco scene died, it then became a top 40 dance club called Dreams in LA.”

It was in the late 1990s and the early 2000s when the Silver Lake club hit its zenith under the name Spaceland. Working with promoter Mitchell Frank, Spaceland became a showcase for indie music acts and turned the neighborhood into a destination for music fans. Spaceland's opening night included Beck and the Foo Fighters.

“It personally has been an amazing 25 years of live music and dance parties,” Wolfram said on his Instagram. “I will miss those days but it is time for us to move on.”

No word on when the Satellite will reopen as a restaurant, but Wolfram said it will take awhile, due to lack of funds.

“We will be opening in the parking lot for food and drinks as soon as we have the kitchen re-opened or the government lets us hire a food truck,” he said.