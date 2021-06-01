Silver Lake - The neighborhood council will today consider a letter of apology to the family of Trader Joe’s shooting victim Mely Corado over a council meeting conducted shortly after she was killed three years ago.

A manager at the Silver Lake Trader Joe’s, Corado was killed by an officer's bullet during a shootout between police and a suspect at the store on July 21, 2018. The Corado family has filed a wrongful death suit against the LAPD.

A draft of the letter of apology says the Silver Lake Neighborhood Council should have focused on Corado and her family instead of the LAPD's account of events during the meeting, held about two weeks after the shooting. The SLNC passed a motion at a Governing Board meeting on March 3 to issue an official apology to the Corado family. A draft of that apology will be reviewed at tonight's meeting.

While the 2018 meeting adjourned in Corado's honor, the letter of apology says that was not enough:

"We would like to address directly that the SLNC gave the LAPD, the institution that killed Mely, an opportunity to shape the narrative and shift the focus away from Mely," said a draft of the letter. "It is clear that our priorities as an institution were profoundly misaligned ... This apology is just a beginning; we plan to collaborate with you to honor Mely with a permanent memorial."

A full draft of the letter, which is subject to change, can be found in today's council's June 2 agenda, on page 117.

Many of those in attendance at the March 3 meeting expressed sharp criticism of the council and the LAPD, according to meeting minutes.

"Mely Corado was murdered by the LAPD within this neighborhood council's jurisdiction," said Xanthe Scheps, who is now co-chair of the council. "It's a heinous thing that continues to affect our community. An apology and a memorialization of her life are the bare minimum."