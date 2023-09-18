Subscribe to our Daily Digest newsletter. Join the more than 10,000 readers who rely on Daily Digest for the latest happenings. Our newsletter is free and arrives in your inbox on weekday mornings. I hope you try it. -- Jesus Sanchez, Publisher
Silver Lake — On and off, since 2010, Anthony Crump has been a fixture on the Silver Lake Neighborhood Council — including a couple of terms as treasurer, and a few terms as co-chair.
But now he’s leaving the council to focus more on his family and do some traveling, he said. He recently went to Vietnam and Thailand, and is now planning to return to Europe this fall.
“Silver Lake has definitely become more polished over the years,” Crump said. “I miss some of the corner markets and casual, neighborhood restaurants. It has also become less socioeconomically diverse but still retains a fair amount of diversity.”
He and his husband moved here from Chicago in 2008, looking for a diverse and tolerant community to settle into, he said. Back then, their favorite restaurant was Dusty's, which has since become All Day Baby (“a great successor,” Crump said). He joined the neighborhood council within a couple of years because he enjoys community service. He ended up serving from 2010 to 2016, and again from 2018 to 2023. The couple now have an 11-year-old daughter who attends Gabriella Charter School in Echo Park.
“I love meeting and working with my neighbors to create a better neighborhood,” Crump said.
The downside of serving on the council? City bureaucracy, he said. Admittedly, he’s somewhat used to these complications through his day job in public affairs and community relations for a government agency. But still — it can be frustrating.
The upsides over the years, however, have been meeting neighbors, and learning the diversity of Silver Lake.
“I think the biggest change, and a positive one,” he said, “is the amount of pride in the neighborhood and friendliness of our residents.”
