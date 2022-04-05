Silver Lake -- Those who want their vehicle identification numbers etched onto their catalytic converters to prevent theft can get the service for free in Silver Lake on Wednesday.

What officials call an "etching event" will be held on Wednesday, April 6 event will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Silver Lake Reservoir, 1863 Silver Lake Blvd, north of the dog park. It's sponsored by the LAPD Northeast Division and the L.A. County Sheriff.

Catalytic converters have been targeted for theft because the cost of platinum, palladium and rhodium -- which are used in the anti-pollution devices -- have risen in recent years.

Etching VIN numbers on the devices could help alert to scrap deals to stolen devices and help police track down the owners, officials have said.

In February, LAPD Chief Michel Moore and District Attorney George Gascón urged state legislators to require auto dealers to engrave vehicle identification numbers on catalytic converters.

Moore said that one in five thefts from a vehicle in Los Angeles is a catalytic converter.

The devices have also been stolen from city-owned vehicles, including 39 over Christmas weekend, costing taxpayers about $74,000. In March 2021, the city also lost dozens of catalytic converters following a break-in at a city yard in Lincoln Heights, where catalytic converters were stolen from 68 vehicles.