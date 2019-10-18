Silver Lake - Perhaps it's time to change the name of the Silverlake Flea.

The Saturday morning flea market that has been held for about a dozen years in the playground of Micheltorena Street School in Silver Lake moved earlier this month to Echo Park following a dispute with the school district.

Silverlake Flea founder Fiora Boes accused L.A. Unified of imposing a huge rent increase and breaching their agreement to allow her to continue to use the playground, "shutting down the Silverlake Flea Market overnight with no warning," she said in an email.

After being on hiatus, the Silverlake Flea reopened last Saturday -- in a parking lot behind Taix French Restaurant in Echo Park.

A spokesperson for L.A. Unified said the fees paid to use the Micheltorena playground are now similar to what others pay to use school property across the district.

"Recently, the proposed rates for the use of the campus by Ghettogloss [Boe's company] were adjusted to reflect the actual hours of use and the areas of the campus occupied, as well as to bring the agreement into alignment with agreements with other similar operators on school sites," said the district spokesperson in a statement. "This resulted in an increase in the fee for the event going forward. After reviewing the new fee structure, Ghetto Gloss decided to pursue other options in the community and has since secured a new location for their event."

Boes started the Silverlake Flea behind her now-shuttered art gallery, Ghettogloss before it eventually settled into a large playground at Micheltorena Street Elementary.

I’ve always been a big fan of vintage. I’ve done a lot of costume design, and I’ve always been into flea markets," Boes told The Eastsider in an interview last year. "So I thought it would be fun to incorporate flea market elements into the new craft fair idea."

Last year, the flea market began a night market during the summers and has also been held in Joshua Tree.

Any chance the Silverlake Flea will return to the Micheltorena playground?

"The move is permanent," Boes said.

The Silverlake Flea is held on Saturdays from 9 am to 4 pm in the parking lot behind Taix at 2007 Reservoir St.