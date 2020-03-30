The coronavirus pandemic and panic has quickly turned the neighborhood's business community upside down.
But many Silver Lake businesses on this list remain open in some form, including restaurants offering take-out and delivery, online shops and markets working under special hours.
This is a work in progress. Go here to add your Silver Lake business or update your info.
We encourage you to patronize our local shops, restaurants and businesses during this difficult time.
Restaurants
- Tacos
- Delivery | Call for takeout
- 25% off for first responders, for daily specials Check Instagram
- 3129 W Sunset Blvd
- (323) 666-4666
- European
- Takeout
- Wine is on sale
- 3510 Sunset Blvd
- (323) 522-6323
- Sushi
- Takeout & Delivery (order online for take out and delivery)
- Takeout has happy hour deals but delivery doesn’t
- 3719 Sunset Blvd
- (323) 663-1048
- Italian
- Takeout & Delivery
- (213) 318-5505
- 2827 Sunset Blvd
- Bagels
- Takeout & Delivery
- Just bagels and toppings for now; no sandwiches
- (323) 380-9380
- 2829 Bellevue Ave
- Diner
- Takeout
- (323) 664-0404
- 3524 Sunset Blvd.
- Taiwanese
- Takeout & Delivery
- (323) 668-1128
- 1521 Griffith Park Blvd
- Ramen
- Takeout & Delivery
- (323) 522-6639
- 3440 W Sunset Blvd Ste A
- Thai
- T & D (call for pick-up, delivery via website)
- 10% off all orders
- (213) 273-8424
- 2835 W Sunset Blvd
- Filipino
- Takeout & Deliver
- Special: Family Meal (frozen-feeds 3) $10-$15
- (323) 922-6061
- 3131 W Sunset Blvd
- Thai
- Takeout & Delivery
- (323) 660-6622
- 1737 Silver Lake Blvd.
- Pizza
- Takeout & Delivery (call for both)
- Special: $10 Margherita Pizza
- (323) 667-9940
- 2861 Sunset Blvd
Markets
- Delivery
- Open 7 days 7 am - 8 pm
- Senior Hours (65+): 8 am - 9 pm
- (323) 660-0387
- 2725 Hyperion Ave.
- Open 9 am - 7 pm
- Senior (60+) & Disabled Customer Hour: 8 am - 9 am
- 323-665-6774
- 2738 Hyperion Ave
- Delivery & Pickup
- Open 7 days 8 am - 9 pm
- Senior (60+) & Disabled Customer Hour: 7 am - 8 am
- (323) 378-3891
- 2520 Glendale Blvd
- Delivery
- (323) 912-9188
- 3607 Sunset Blvd
- Open 7 days 8 am - 9 pm
- 3612 W. Sunset Blvd
