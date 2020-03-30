The coronavirus pandemic and panic has quickly turned the neighborhood's business community upside down.

But many Silver Lake businesses on this list remain open in some form, including restaurants offering take-out and delivery, online shops and markets working under special hours.

We encourage you to patronize our local shops, restaurants and businesses during this difficult time.

Restaurants

Diablo

Tacos

Delivery | Call for takeout

25% off for first responders, for daily specials Check Instagram

3129 W Sunset Blvd

(323) 666-4666

Eszett

European

Takeout

Wine is on sale

3510 Sunset Blvd

(323) 522-6323

Kombu Sushi & Sake

Sushi

Takeout & Delivery (order online for take out and delivery)

Takeout has happy hour deals but delivery doesn’t

3719 Sunset Blvd

(323) 663-1048

La Pergoletta on Sunset

Italian

Takeout & Delivery

(213) 318-5505

2827 Sunset Blvd

Maury's

Bagels

Takeout & Delivery

Just bagels and toppings for now; no sandwiches

(323) 380-9380

2829 Bellevue Ave

Millie's Cafe

Diner

Takeout

(323) 664-0404

3524 Sunset Blvd.

Pine & Crane

Taiwanese

Takeout & Delivery

(323) 668-1128

1521 Griffith Park Blvd

Ramen Tatsunoya

Ramen

Takeout & Delivery

(323) 522-6639

3440 W Sunset Blvd Ste A

Same Same

Thai

T & D (call for pick-up, delivery via website)

10% off all orders

(213) 273-8424

2835 W Sunset Blvd

Spoon & Pork

Filipino

Takeout & Deliver

Special: Family Meal (frozen-feeds 3) $10-$15

(323) 922-6061

3131 W Sunset Blvd

The Silver Lake House

Thai

Takeout & Delivery

(323) 660-6622

1737 Silver Lake Blvd.

Wood

Pizza

Takeout & Delivery (call for both)

Special: $10 Margherita Pizza

(323) 667-9940

2861 Sunset Blvd

Markets

Gelson's

Delivery

Open 7 days 7 am - 8 pm

Senior Hours (65+): 8 am - 9 pm

(323) 660-0387

2725 Hyperion Ave.

Trader Joe's

Open 9 am - 7 pm

Senior (60+) & Disabled Customer Hour: 8 am - 9 am

323-665-6774

2738 Hyperion Ave

Whole Foods

Delivery & Pickup

Open 7 days 8 am - 9 pm

Senior (60+) & Disabled Customer Hour: 7 am - 8 am

(323) 378-3891

2520 Glendale Blvd

Yummy

Delivery

(323) 912-9188

3607 Sunset Blvd

99 Cents Only Store

Open 7 days 8 am - 9 pm

3612 W. Sunset Blvd

