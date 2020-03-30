Sunset Boulevard street scene Silver Lake 6-20-2019 8-29-16 AM.JPG
The coronavirus pandemic and panic has quickly turned the neighborhood's business community upside down.

But many Silver Lake businesses on this list remain open in some form, including restaurants offering take-out and delivery, online shops and markets working under special hours.

This is a work in progress. Go here to add your Silver Lake business or update your info.

We encourage you to patronize our local shops, restaurants and businesses during this difficult time. 

Restaurants

Diablo

  • Tacos
  • Delivery | Call for takeout
  • 25% off for first responders, for daily specials Check Instagram
  • 3129 W Sunset Blvd
  • (323) 666-4666

Eszett

  • European
  • Takeout
  • Wine is on sale
  • 3510 Sunset Blvd
  • (323) 522-6323

Kombu Sushi & Sake

  • Sushi
  • Takeout & Delivery (order online for take out and delivery)
  • Takeout has happy hour deals but delivery doesn’t
  • 3719 Sunset Blvd
  • (323) 663-1048

La Pergoletta on Sunset

  • Italian
  • Takeout & Delivery
  • (213) 318-5505
  • 2827 Sunset Blvd

Maury's

  • Bagels
  • Takeout & Delivery
  • Just bagels and toppings for now; no sandwiches
  • (323) 380-9380
  • 2829 Bellevue Ave

Millie's Cafe

  • Diner 
  • Takeout
  • (323) 664-0404
  • 3524 Sunset Blvd.

Pine & Crane

  • Taiwanese 
  • Takeout & Delivery
  • (323) 668-1128
  • 1521 Griffith Park Blvd

Ramen Tatsunoya

  • Ramen
  • Takeout & Delivery
  • (323) 522-6639
  • 3440 W Sunset Blvd Ste A

Same Same

  • Thai
  • T & D (call for pick-up, delivery via website)
  • 10% off all orders
  • (213) 273-8424
  • 2835 W Sunset Blvd

Spoon & Pork

  • Filipino
  • Takeout & Deliver
  • Special: Family Meal (frozen-feeds 3) $10-$15
  • (323) 922-6061
  • 3131 W Sunset Blvd

The Silver Lake House

  • Thai
  • Takeout & Delivery
  • (323) 660-6622
  • 1737 Silver Lake Blvd.

Wood

  • Pizza
  • Takeout & Delivery (call for both)
  • Special: $10 Margherita Pizza
  • (323) 667-9940
  • 2861 Sunset Blvd

Markets 

Gelson's

  • Delivery
  • Open 7 days 7 am - 8 pm
  • Senior Hours (65+): 8 am - 9 pm
  •  (323) 660-0387
  • 2725 Hyperion Ave.

Trader Joe's

  • Open 9 am - 7 pm
  • Senior (60+) & Disabled Customer Hour: 8 am - 9 am 
  • 323-665-6774
  • 2738 Hyperion Ave

Whole Foods

  • Delivery & Pickup
  • Open 7 days 8 am -  9 pm
  • Senior (60+) & Disabled Customer Hour: 7 am - 8 am 
  • (323) 378-3891
  • 2520 Glendale Blvd

Yummy

  • Delivery
  • (323) 912-9188
  • 3607 Sunset Blvd

99 Cents Only Store

  • Open 7 days 8 am -  9 pm
  • 3612 W. Sunset Blvd

