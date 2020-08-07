Updated Aug. 6, 2020

The coronavirus pandemic and panic has quickly turned the neighborhood's business community upside down.

But many Silver Lake businesses on this list remain open in some form, including restaurants offering take-out and delivery, online shops and markets working under special hours.

This is a work in progress. Go here to add your Silver Lake business or update your info.

We encourage you to patronize our local shops, restaurants and businesses during this difficult time.

Restaurants

The Black Cat

Gastropub

Al fresco dining in the parking lot from 2 pm - 10 pm daily; Call or use Caviar

323-661-6369

3909 West Sunset Blvd

Blair's Restaurant

New American

Takeout & Delivery 4 pm - 7 pm daily; Call or use Caviar

323-660-1882

2901 Rowena Ave

Casita del Campo

Fine Mexican Food Since 1962

323-662-4255

IG/FB: @casitadelcampo

1920 Hyperion Ave.

Diablo

Tacos

Dine-In and Delivery | Call for takeout

25% off for first responders, for daily specials Check Instagram

(323) 666-4666

3129 W Sunset Blvd

El Cid

Spanish Tapas

Patio Dine-In

(323) 668-0318

4212 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles

Eszett

European

Takeout Wed - Sun 3-9pm

Wine is on sale

(323) 522-6323

3510 Sunset Blvd

Garage Pizza

Pizza

Takeout & Delivery

(323) 668-1190

4339 Sunset Blvd.

Kombu Sushi & Sake

Sushi

Dine-In, Takeout & Delivery (order online for take out and delivery)

Takeout has happy hour deals but delivery doesn’t

(323) 663-1048

3719 Sunset Blvd

La Pergoletta on Sunset

Italian

Takeout & Delivery

(213) 318-5505

2827 Sunset Blvd

Maury's

Bagels

Takeout & Delivery

Just bagels and toppings for now; no sandwiches

(323) 380-9380

2829 Bellevue Ave

Michelangelo Ristorante

Italian

Takeout & Delivery

(323) 660-4843

2742 Rowena Ave

Millie's Cafe

Diner

Dine-In & Takeout

(323) 664-0404

3524 Sunset Blvd.

Mixto

Mexican tanya@mixtomixto.com

Takeout & Delivery - online ordering

(323) 668-1818

2827 Hyperion Ave.

Pine & Crane

Taiwanese

Takeout & Delivery (Wed-Mon 11am-9pm)

(323) 668-1128

1521 Griffith Park Blvd

Ramen Tatsunoya

Ramen

Dine-In, Takeout & Delivery

(323) 522-6639

3440 W Sunset Blvd Ste A

Same Same

Thai

T & D (call for pick-up, delivery via website)

10% off all orders

(213) 273-8424

2835 W Sunset Blvd

Spoon & Pork

Filipino

Open Patio for Takeout and Drinks

Takeout & Delivery

Special: Family Meal (frozen-feeds 3) $10-$15

(323) 922-6061

3131 W Sunset Blvd

The Kitchen

American

Indoor and Patio dinning available

Takeout & Delivery (Postmates)

323-664-3663

4348 Fountain Ave

The Silver Lake House

Thai

Outdoor Dine-In (Masks Required)

Takeout & Delivery

(323) 660-6622

1737 Silver Lake Blvd.

33 Taps Silver Lake

Your neighborhood restaurant and bar

(323) 338-7777

IG: @33taps FB: @33TapsSL

3725 W Sunset Blvd.

20% off one of our new pizza offerings good through 09/30/2020

Tomato Pie

Pizza

Takeout & Delivery

11am-9:00pm Daily

(323) 661-6474

2457 Hyperion Ave

What The Fish

Sushi

Takeout & Delivery through several apps

(323) 284-8442

2804 Hyperion Ave

Wood

Pizza

Outdoor Patio Dine-in only

Takeout & Delivery (call for both)

Special: $10 Margherita Pizza

(323) 667-9940

2861 Sunset Blvd

Markets

Bar Keeper

Barware/Spirits/glassware new & vintage

Sun-Thur 12-6 pm / Fri-Sat 12-7 pm

323-669-1675

614 North Hoover Street

Gelson's

Delivery

Open 7 days 7 am - 8 pm

Senior Hours (65+): 8 am - 9 pm

(323) 660-0387

2725 Hyperion Ave.

Trader Joe's

Open 9 am - 7 pm

Senior (60+) & Disabled Customer Hour: 8 am - 9 am

323-665-6774

2738 Hyperion Ave

Whole Foods

Delivery & Pickup

Open 7 days 8 am - 9 pm

Senior (60+) & Disabled Customer Hour: 7 am - 8 am

(323) 378-3891

2520 Glendale Blvd

Yummy

Delivery

(323) 912-9188

3607 Sunset Blvd

99 Cents Only Store

Open 7 days 8 am - 9 pm

3612 W. Sunset Blvd

Stores & Shops

Champion Site + Sound

Event Production, Backline, Soundstage Rentals

323-850-4990

FB: @ChampionSiteSound

3229 Casitas Ave

20% off rental

Mikey's HookUp LA

Audio-Video- Computer Supplies - Authorized Apple Sales & Repairs

323-741-0330

IG: @MikeyshookupLA

2395 Glendale Blvd

Learning Services

Camelot Kids/Little Knights

Preschool, Parent & Me Center

323-662-2663

2880 Rowena Ave

Strommen Language Classes

LA's highest rated language school

323-638-9787

3171 Los Feliz Blvd #314

10% discount on first GROUP class (online/in-person)

20% discount on first PRIVATE class (online/in-person)

