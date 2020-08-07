Sunset Boulevard street scene Silver Lake 6-20-2019 8-29-16 AM.JPG

Updated Aug. 6, 2020

The coronavirus pandemic and panic has quickly turned the neighborhood's business community upside down.

But many Silver Lake businesses on this list remain open in some form, including restaurants offering take-out and delivery, online shops and markets working under special hours.

This is a work in progress. Go here to add your Silver Lake business or update your info.

We encourage you to patronize our local shops, restaurants and businesses during this difficult time. 

Restaurants

The Black Cat

  • Gastropub 
  • Al fresco dining in the parking lot from 2 pm - 10 pm daily; Call or use Caviar
  • 323-661-6369
  • 3909 West Sunset Blvd

Blair's Restaurant

  • New American
  • Takeout & Delivery 4 pm - 7 pm daily; Call or use Caviar
  • 323-660-1882
  • 2901 Rowena Ave

Casita del Campo

  • Fine Mexican Food Since 1962
  • 323-662-4255
  • IG/FB: @casitadelcampo
  • 1920 Hyperion Ave.

Diablo

  • Tacos
  • Dine-In and Delivery | Call for takeout
  • 25% off for first responders, for daily specials Check Instagram
  • (323) 666-4666
  • 3129 W Sunset Blvd

El Cid

  • Spanish Tapas
  • Patio Dine-In
  • (323) 668-0318
  • 4212 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles

Eszett

  • European
  • Takeout Wed - Sun 3-9pm
  • Wine is on sale
  • (323) 522-6323
  • 3510 Sunset Blvd

Garage Pizza

  • Pizza
  • Takeout & Delivery
  • (323) 668-1190
  • 4339 Sunset Blvd.

Kombu Sushi & Sake

  • Sushi
  • Dine-In, Takeout & Delivery (order online for take out and delivery)
  • Takeout has happy hour deals but delivery doesn’t
  • (323) 663-1048
  • 3719 Sunset Blvd

La Pergoletta on Sunset

  • Italian
  • Takeout & Delivery
  • (213) 318-5505
  • 2827 Sunset Blvd

Maury's

  • Bagels
  • Takeout & Delivery
  • Just bagels and toppings for now; no sandwiches
  • (323) 380-9380
  • 2829 Bellevue Ave

Michelangelo Ristorante 

  • Italian
  • Takeout & Delivery
  • (323) 660-4843
  • 2742 Rowena Ave

Millie's Cafe

  • Diner 
  • Dine-In & Takeout
  • (323) 664-0404
  • 3524 Sunset Blvd.

Pine & Crane

  • Taiwanese 
  • Takeout & Delivery (Wed-Mon 11am-9pm)
  • (323) 668-1128
  • 1521 Griffith Park Blvd

Ramen Tatsunoya

  • Ramen
  • Dine-In, Takeout & Delivery
  • (323) 522-6639
  • 3440 W Sunset Blvd Ste A

Same Same

  • Thai
  • T & D (call for pick-up, delivery via website)
  • 10% off all orders
  • (213) 273-8424
  • 2835 W Sunset Blvd

Spoon & Pork

  • Filipino
  • Open Patio for Takeout and Drinks
  • Takeout & Delivery
  • Special: Family Meal (frozen-feeds 3) $10-$15
  • (323) 922-6061
  • 3131 W Sunset Blvd

The Kitchen

  • American
  • Indoor and Patio dinning available
  • Takeout & Delivery (Postmates)
  • 323-664-3663
  • 4348 Fountain Ave

The Silver Lake House

  • Thai
  • Outdoor Dine-In (Masks Required)
  • Takeout & Delivery
  • (323) 660-6622
  • 1737 Silver Lake Blvd.

33 Taps Silver Lake

  • Your neighborhood restaurant and bar
  • (323) 338-7777
  • IG: @33taps   FB: @33TapsSL
  • 3725 W Sunset Blvd. 
  • 20% off one of our new pizza offerings good through 09/30/2020

Tomato Pie

  • Pizza
  • Takeout & Delivery
  • 11am-9:00pm Daily
  • (323) 661-6474
  • 2457 Hyperion Ave

What The Fish

  • Sushi
  • Takeout & Delivery through several apps
  • (323) 284-8442
  • 2804 Hyperion Ave

Wood

  • Pizza
  • Outdoor Patio Dine-in only
  • Takeout & Delivery (call for both)
  • Special: $10 Margherita Pizza
  • (323) 667-9940
  • 2861 Sunset Blvd

Markets 

Bar Keeper

  • Barware/Spirits/glassware new & vintage
  • Sun-Thur 12-6 pm / Fri-Sat 12-7 pm
  • 323-669-1675
  • 614 North Hoover Street

Gelson's

  • Delivery
  • Open 7 days 7 am - 8 pm
  • Senior Hours (65+): 8 am - 9 pm
  • (323) 660-0387
  • 2725 Hyperion Ave.

Trader Joe's

  • Open 9 am - 7 pm
  • Senior (60+) & Disabled Customer Hour: 8 am - 9 am 
  • 323-665-6774
  • 2738 Hyperion Ave

Whole Foods

  • Delivery & Pickup
  • Open 7 days 8 am -  9 pm
  • Senior (60+) & Disabled Customer Hour: 7 am - 8 am 
  • (323) 378-3891
  • 2520 Glendale Blvd

Yummy

  • Delivery
  • (323) 912-9188
  • 3607 Sunset Blvd

99 Cents Only Store

  • Open 7 days 8 am -  9 pm
  • 3612 W. Sunset Blvd

Stores & Shops

Champion Site + Sound

  • Event Production, Backline, Soundstage Rentals
  • 323-850-4990
  • FB: @ChampionSiteSound
  • 3229 Casitas Ave
  • 20% off rental

Mikey's HookUp LA

  • Audio-Video- Computer Supplies - Authorized Apple Sales & Repairs 
  • 323-741-0330
  • IG: @MikeyshookupLA 
  • 2395 Glendale Blvd

Learning Services

Camelot Kids/Little Knights

  • Preschool, Parent & Me Center
  • 323-662-2663
  • 2880 Rowena Ave

Strommen Language Classes

  • LA's highest rated language school
  • 323-638-9787
  • 3171 Los Feliz Blvd #314
  • 10% discount on first GROUP class (online/in-person)
  • 20% discount on first PRIVATE class (online/in-person)

Not in the Silver Lake Guide?

You can submit your business or updates here

