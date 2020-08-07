Updated Aug. 6, 2020
The coronavirus pandemic and panic has quickly turned the neighborhood's business community upside down.
But many Silver Lake businesses on this list remain open in some form, including restaurants offering take-out and delivery, online shops and markets working under special hours.
This is a work in progress. Go here to add your Silver Lake business or update your info.
We encourage you to patronize our local shops, restaurants and businesses during this difficult time.
Restaurants
- Gastropub
- Al fresco dining in the parking lot from 2 pm - 10 pm daily; Call or use Caviar
- 323-661-6369
- 3909 West Sunset Blvd
- New American
- Takeout & Delivery 4 pm - 7 pm daily; Call or use Caviar
- 323-660-1882
- 2901 Rowena Ave
- Fine Mexican Food Since 1962
- 323-662-4255
- IG/FB: @casitadelcampo
- 1920 Hyperion Ave.
- Tacos
- Dine-In and Delivery | Call for takeout
- 25% off for first responders, for daily specials Check Instagram
- (323) 666-4666
- 3129 W Sunset Blvd
- Spanish Tapas
- Patio Dine-In
- (323) 668-0318
- 4212 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles
- European
- Takeout Wed - Sun 3-9pm
- Wine is on sale
- (323) 522-6323
- 3510 Sunset Blvd
- Pizza
- Takeout & Delivery
- (323) 668-1190
- 4339 Sunset Blvd.
- Sushi
- Dine-In, Takeout & Delivery (order online for take out and delivery)
- Takeout has happy hour deals but delivery doesn’t
- (323) 663-1048
- 3719 Sunset Blvd
- Italian
- Takeout & Delivery
- (213) 318-5505
- 2827 Sunset Blvd
- Bagels
- Takeout & Delivery
- Just bagels and toppings for now; no sandwiches
- (323) 380-9380
- 2829 Bellevue Ave
- Italian
- Takeout & Delivery
- (323) 660-4843
- 2742 Rowena Ave
- Diner
- Dine-In & Takeout
- (323) 664-0404
- 3524 Sunset Blvd.
- Mexican tanya@mixtomixto.com
- Takeout & Delivery - online ordering
- (323) 668-1818
- 2827 Hyperion Ave.
- Taiwanese
- Takeout & Delivery (Wed-Mon 11am-9pm)
- (323) 668-1128
- 1521 Griffith Park Blvd
- Ramen
- Dine-In, Takeout & Delivery
- (323) 522-6639
- 3440 W Sunset Blvd Ste A
- Thai
- T & D (call for pick-up, delivery via website)
- 10% off all orders
- (213) 273-8424
- 2835 W Sunset Blvd
- Filipino
- Open Patio for Takeout and Drinks
- Takeout & Delivery
- Special: Family Meal (frozen-feeds 3) $10-$15
- (323) 922-6061
- 3131 W Sunset Blvd
- American
- Indoor and Patio dinning available
- Takeout & Delivery (Postmates)
- 323-664-3663
- 4348 Fountain Ave
- Thai
- Outdoor Dine-In (Masks Required)
- Takeout & Delivery
- (323) 660-6622
- 1737 Silver Lake Blvd.
- Your neighborhood restaurant and bar
- (323) 338-7777
- IG: @33taps FB: @33TapsSL
- 3725 W Sunset Blvd.
- 20% off one of our new pizza offerings good through 09/30/2020
- Pizza
- Takeout & Delivery
- 11am-9:00pm Daily
- (323) 661-6474
- 2457 Hyperion Ave
- Sushi
- Takeout & Delivery through several apps
- (323) 284-8442
- 2804 Hyperion Ave
- Pizza
- Outdoor Patio Dine-in only
- Takeout & Delivery (call for both)
- Special: $10 Margherita Pizza
- (323) 667-9940
- 2861 Sunset Blvd
Markets
- Barware/Spirits/glassware new & vintage
- Sun-Thur 12-6 pm / Fri-Sat 12-7 pm
- 323-669-1675
- 614 North Hoover Street
- Delivery
- Open 7 days 7 am - 8 pm
- Senior Hours (65+): 8 am - 9 pm
- (323) 660-0387
- 2725 Hyperion Ave.
- Open 9 am - 7 pm
- Senior (60+) & Disabled Customer Hour: 8 am - 9 am
- 323-665-6774
- 2738 Hyperion Ave
- Delivery & Pickup
- Open 7 days 8 am - 9 pm
- Senior (60+) & Disabled Customer Hour: 7 am - 8 am
- (323) 378-3891
- 2520 Glendale Blvd
- Delivery
- (323) 912-9188
- 3607 Sunset Blvd
- Open 7 days 8 am - 9 pm
- 3612 W. Sunset Blvd
Stores & Shops
- Event Production, Backline, Soundstage Rentals
- 323-850-4990
- FB: @ChampionSiteSound
- 3229 Casitas Ave
- 20% off rental
- Audio-Video- Computer Supplies - Authorized Apple Sales & Repairs
- 323-741-0330
- IG: @MikeyshookupLA
- 2395 Glendale Blvd
Learning Services
- Preschool, Parent & Me Center
- 323-662-2663
- 2880 Rowena Ave
- LA's highest rated language school
- 323-638-9787
- 3171 Los Feliz Blvd #314
- 10% discount on first GROUP class (online/in-person)
- 20% discount on first PRIVATE class (online/in-person)
