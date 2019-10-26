SILVER LAKE -- LAPD detectives are asking the public to help find the motorist who struck a cyclist Friday night.

A video of the collision posted on Twitter today shows what appears to be a Mini Cooper slamming into a bicyclist head on in the 3000 block of Berkeley Avenue at about 11:45 pm, according to the LAPD Central Traffic Division.

The cyclist suffered severe injuries but is in stable condition, said police.

The Mini Cooper with a red and white roof is likely to have sustained front end, hood and windshield damage.

A $25,000 reward has been issued in connection with the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Juan Campos, Central Traffic Detectives at (213) 833-3713 or email him at 31480@LAPD.Online. Persons can also call the Central Traffic Division Watch Commander at (213) 833-3746.