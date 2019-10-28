Silver Lake -- Crews have knocked down a fire that was burning in the walls of a hillside home tonight in the 1500 block of Silverwood Terrace, said the L.A. Fire Department.
Firefighters took about 20 minutes to confine fire in the walls of a 3-story home. The blaze was reported at 8:19 pm.
No injuries have been reported, said LAFD spokesman Brian Humphrey.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
