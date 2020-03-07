Silver Lake -- Firefighters today knocked down a dryer fire at a two-story hillside home.
Firefighters were dispatched at 12:43 p.m. to 2000 block of N. Kenilworth Ave. in response to a report of smoke showing from the second floor of the two-story structure, said Margaret Stewart of the Los Angeles Fire Department.
"Fortunately, after making access through the second (ground level) floor, firefighters determined the source of the smoke was a dryer fire, which was prevented from extending into the structure itself," Stewart said.
No injuries were reported.
