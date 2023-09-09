map of 2300 Fargo Street

Google Maps

Silver Lake -- Firefighters controlled and finally contained a Greater Alarm fire at a residence that sustained a partial roof collapse this morning.

The fire was reported at 3:28 a.m. and firefighters responded to the 2300 block of West Fargo Street, west of Glendale Boulevard, where they encountered heavy fire and excessive storage conditions inside the two-story hillside home, said Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Nicholas Prange.

220 Monthly Reader Sponsors and Counting!

We are grateful to all those who have made financial contributions to The Eastsider. One-time contributions are always welcome, but we encourage you to join the ranks of our Reader Sponsors who have committed to making a monthly contribution. Our goal is to have 300 Reader Sponsors by the end of 2023. Why is this so important? Even a small monthly contribution will create a more stable source of revenue, giving us more confidence to commit to expanding our staff to provide you with more of the community news you can’t find anywhere else.

220 Monthly Reader Sponsors and Counting!

Join The Eastsider 300

I hope we can count on you. And, if you are not ready for a monthly commitment, you can always make a one-time contribution. Thanks! —Jesús Sanchez, Publisher PS: The Eastsider is a private company. Your contribution is NOT tax deductible.

Tags

Load comments