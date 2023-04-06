Energize your mornings with neighborhood buzz. Subscribe to our Daily Digest newsletter, and join over 9,000 inquisitive readers who rely on The Eastsider for the latest happenings. Stay informed, stay connected - try it now. Cancel anytime.
Silver Lake: Can you have two ice cream shops in one small shopping center? Apparently not.
Pazzo Gelato, which has operated from the corner of Sunset Boulevard and Hyperion Avenue since 2006, must find a new spot when its lease expires because the landlord wants them out, according to Pazzo Gelato owner Michael Buch. In the meantime, Portland, Oregon-based ice cream chain Salt & Strawhas announced plans to open in that same shopping center in the former Forage restaurant space.
Buch, who has about 26 months left on his lease, said his management company said the owners “don’t want two ice cream shops there.”
The Eastsider has reached out to the owners through the management company but has not received a response.
“My plan is to stay 'til my lease is up,” Buch said, “and in the near future also start looking for a new place hopefully still in the area. Hopefully, someone steps up and puts me in touch with another property owner and we keep it going.”
