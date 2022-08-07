Silver Lake -- “I wanted to create something beautiful for people who come in and out of the clinic,” says Silver Lake artist Skye Amber Sweet about her recently painted mural “Hearts of Koi” at the Hollywood Sunset Free Clinic.
This new mural, however, isn’t the first one that Sweet has painted – or rather repainted – on site. After repeated tagging, Sweet has now repainted the mural three times since its debut in 2016. “Everything is temporary, so I don’t let it get to me.”
The mural has not always depicted koi imagery, even though it’s a subject that Sweet finds universal and calming. The 2021 version was meant to portray HSFC Executive Director Teresa Tacy Padua as, according to Sweet, “a magical unicorn in the universe.”
Sweet, an abstract painter and muralist, began creating community murals free of charge in 2016. Baller Hardware has over the years provided free or heavily discounted paint for the murals.
While repainting the latest incarnation of the free clinic mural, Sweet recalls friendly interactions with pedestrians who stopped to talk and watch her work.
“I got to know a lot of the homeless around here by name,” she says. “I firmly believe that my responsibility as a human being is to show kindness and love wherever I am.”
This story appeared in the Good Reads Edition of our Sunday Digest newsletter. Sign up for the Sunday and Daily Digest (Monday-Friday) newsletter by clicking or tapping on the link below.
The Eastsider is committed to providing news and information free to all as a community service. But reporting and writing neighborhood news takes time -- and money.
Join the other Eastsider readers whose one-time contributions and monthly sponsorships help pay our bills and allow us to provide you the news and info that keeps you connected to your community.
-- Jesus Sanchez, Publisher
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.