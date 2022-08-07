HSFC mural

Silver Lake -- “I wanted to create something beautiful for people who come in and out of the clinic,” says Silver Lake artist Skye Amber Sweet about her recently painted mural “Hearts of Koi” at the Hollywood Sunset Free Clinic.  

This new mural, however, isn’t the first one that Sweet has painted – or rather repainted – on site. After repeated tagging, Sweet has now repainted the mural three times since its debut in 2016. “Everything is temporary, so I don’t let it get to me.”

