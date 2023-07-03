Subscribe to our Daily Digest newsletter. Join the more than 9,000 readers who rely on Daily Digest for the latest happenings. Our newsletter is free and arrives in your inbox on weekday mornings. I hope you try it. -- Jesus Sanchez, Publisher
McCobb's Planner Group continually produced furnishing items from 1950 to 1964.
About 15 years ago, we found a good deal on a used dining room set from a Craigslist ad. “These are Paul McCobb, Planner Group,” exclaimed my husband as he looked underneath the pieces when they arrived at our house. I nodded, not really understanding. I was too busy admiring the sleek, almost space-age design of the wooden chairs and table.
I had forgotten the name until I heard about a new Paul McCobb Museum in Silver Lake. “What?? Wow!“ Jim and I immediately booked a tour. We quickly learned it’s no ordinary museum; it’s a private residence that showcases items from the 1950s furniture visionary and his prolific Planner Group, which helped set the tone for the Midcentury Modernism movement.
Owner Yogi Proctor greeted us at the door of his house on a hilltop he shares with his wife, Carol Martori, a documentary filmmaker. Proctor, an artist and one-time creative director in the skateboard industry, ushered us into his living room, where I gasped: Before me was a luscious arrangement of furniture, accentuated with colorful ceramics, stunning textiles and lamps of the era. We oohed and awed. Wandering among tall bookcases, tables and a fabric display, Proctor filled us in on McCobb, the man and the product.
Born in Boston in 1917, McCobb had a mind for design. He studied art and worked in the camouflage division during WWII. He came to prominence as a designer and decorating consultant for Modernage Furniture in New York City. McCobb envisioned a furniture line that was stylish, affordable and multi-purpose. That became his Planner Group, one of the best-selling contemporary lines of the ‘50s. But just as McCobb’s star was rising, he passed away at the age of 51.
Proctor has been collecting McCobb pieces for 18 years. “McCobb is up right up there with Charles and Ray Eames, and George Nelson,” he says. “The history of the Eames is well documented but not McCobb. We don’t know his full story and his contribution to American design.”
Proctor seems poised to take over that role. He’s established an archive of more than 7,000 items related to McCobb. And that’s just the beginning. There's so much McCobb out there just waiting to be discovered.
The McCobb Museum is free and open to visitors by appointment only.
