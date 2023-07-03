McCobb Furniture 1200

Yogi Proctor has been collecting McCobb furnishings for more than 18 years. Pieces are "rotated" in for different museum exhibits.

About 15 years ago, we found a good deal on a used dining room set from a Craigslist ad. “These are Paul McCobb, Planner Group,” exclaimed my husband as he looked underneath the pieces when they arrived at our house. I nodded, not really understanding. I was too busy admiring the sleek, almost space-age design of the wooden chairs and table.

I had forgotten the name until I heard about a new Paul McCobb Museum in Silver Lake.  “What?? Wow!“ Jim and I immediately booked a tour. We quickly learned it’s no ordinary museum; it’s a private residence that showcases items from the 1950s furniture visionary and his prolific Planner Group, which helped set the tone for the Midcentury Modernism movement.

McCobb's Planner Group continually produced furnishing items from 1950 to 1964.

