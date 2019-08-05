Silver Lake -- Earlier this summer we told you that the Sunset Foot clinic was moving out of the neighborhood and taking its beloved Happy Foot/Sad Foot sign with it.

Now comes word that the rotating sign won't fit into the foot clinic's new home, casting doubt about its future, reports the Los Feliz Ledger.

In response, Silver Lake residents have started a petition to have the sign declared a historic monument and left in place at the corner of Sunset Boulevard and Benton Way. More than 500 have signed it so far.

Dr. Thomas Lim, co-owner of the clinic, is supportive of efforts to save the sign but plans to put the sign into storage for now.

“I’m all for it," Lim told the Los Feliz Ledger. But, “I don’t know how logistically to save it [since] it’s on private property.”

The foot clinic and its sign --which twirls above a minimall parking lot-- have been neighborhood fixtures since the 1980s. The sign depicts a joyous, healthy foot on one side and a frowning, ailing foot on the other. Many locals say its good luck for passersby to first see the Happy Foot -- not so good if you get the Sad Foot.

The sign's quirky charm has attracted fans and won it mentions in books and music videos and even inspired a neighborhood nickname.

Says the petition in support of the sign, "Please sign to help keep the Happy Foot Sad Foot sign prognosticating for all Angelenos – current and future – and may all your days be Happy Foot!"

The sign is scheduled to come down at the end of this month.