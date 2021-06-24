Silver Lake - The late City Councilmember Tom LaBonge has been honored with a plaque, which was unveiled this morning near the Silver Lake Meadow.

LaBonge, who died on Jan. 7, served the city in various capacities for 40 years, and represented the 4th District on the Los Angeles City Council from 2001-2015. The Silver Lake resident was known to many as "Mr. Los Angeles."

The plaque was funded with the help of Silver Lake Together Advocacy Team, community activist Nina Sorkin, and the Silver Lake Improvement Association.

Councilmember Nithya Raman, who currently leads LaBonge's old district, said “Councilmember LaBonge led with love for his city and the people who call it home. With this memorial, the lasting impact of his generosity, dedication, and unwavering love can be honored in the community he cherished, and that cherished him, for years to come.”