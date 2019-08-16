Silver Lake -- Fans who want to preserve the quirky Happy Foot/Sad Foot sign have opened a pop-up gift shop in a podiatrist's office with t-shirts, pillows and other items featuring the rotating sign.

The pop-up store is part of an effort to preserve the decades-old sign at the northwest corner of Sunset Boulevard and Benton Way and have it declared a historic monument. Silver Lake residents have started a petition in support of saving the sign. More than 2,500 have signed it so far.

The foot clinic and its sign --which twirls above a minimall parking lot-- have been neighborhood fixtures since the 1980s. The sign depicts a joyous, healthy foot on one side and a frowning, ailing foot on the other. Many locals say its good luck for passersby to first see the Happy Foot -- not so good if you get the Sad Foot.

The sign's quirky charm has attracted fans and won it mentions in books and music videos and even inspired a neighborhood nickname.

The sign is scheduled to be removed at the end of the month as the Sunset Foot Clinic, which owns the sign, moves to a new location in East Hollywood. Originally, the owners of the foot clinic had plan to move the sign to the new location. But the sign turned out to be too large for its new home, raising doubts about its future.

The Happy Foot Sad Foot Pop-Up shop will run for two weeks at the end August in a room in the clinic. Items include pillows from artist Billy Kheel, pins from World Famous Original and t-shirts from Y-Que.

How will the proceeds be used?

Kheel said if a deal is reached to keep the sign in place and have it declared a monument, the funds will be used to take care of the sign after the foot clinic leaves. If that is unsuccessful, the funds will help the sign move to a new home, he said.

"I'm just trying to pitch in to save a great artistic inspiration," Kheel said.

The pop-up is at 2711 Sunset Boulevard and can be accessed from the waiting room of the clinic from 9am to 5pm.