“I just wanted to get across the street and ride my bike safely,” said Marsian De Lellis, a council representative who has spearheaded this effort for the past three years. “It’s terrifying. It seems like it needed help.”
The criticisms of the intersection near the Astro Family Restaurant are numerous:
There is no sidewalk on the westside of Glendale Boulevard from the busy intersection to European Motors. Pedestrians on that side of the street wishing to visit the Silver Lake Library or other businesses along that stretch must make four street crossings to the other side of Glendale and back.
The intersection suffers from frequent gridlock and “blocking the box” as drivers make a left from Glendale to Fletcher.
There are no bike lanes.
The intersection has several potholes, and sections of the existing sidewalks are uneven.
The Silver Lake council, in a letter approved earlier this month, requested that City councilmembers Mitch O’Farell and Nithya Raman and the Los Angeles Department of Transportation to implement “critical mobility improvements,” which were covered in a presentation.
Potential improvements to the intersection include installing a sidewalk on the westside of Glendale Boulevard, creating dedicated bike lanes, improving crosswalk safety, adding pedestrian crosswalk scramble and a roundabout.
Neighborhood council members say that a more pedestrian-friendly intersection would not only be safer but would reduce traffic and be beneficial to local businesses.
What is the most important improvement you would make to this intersection?
You voted:
News That Hits Home
The Eastsider needs your support!
The Eastsider is committed to providing news and information free to all as a community service. But reporting and writing neighborhood news takes time -- and money.
Join the other Eastsider readers whose one-time contributions and monthly sponsorships help pay our bills and allow us to provide you the news and info that keeps you connected to your community.
-- Jesus Sanchez, Publisher
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(2) comments
know that intersection very well before gentrification--the one on sunset, virgil & hillhurst is an exercise, too. lol. just hoping for the best for all. prayers for the homeless and lawns there, now, too. peace.
So they put Rowena on a road diet, cause people got hit running across it in the black of night, and then they reduced Riverside to one lane going north, closed roads in Griffith Park to cars: one would think the good people of Silverlake are trying to keep anyone who doesn't live there out! After Hyperion is done they should just put gates up and tell the rest of LA to go jump in the river!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.