Homicide investigation at Silver Lake reservoir

Police and paramedics on hand during a homicide investigation at the Silver Lake Reservoir on April 17.

 Photo by Sandy Driscoll

Silver Lake - Police searched the Silver Lake Reservoir last Friday for homicide evidence that may have been thrown into the water, according LAPD Det. Tyler Adams of West Bureau Homicide.

The LAPD deployed a diving unit, but no evidence was found.

Adams said he could not give any details about the homicide except to say that it occurred this year.

Police were at the southeast corner of the reservoir at about 7:30 a.m., and eventually entered through the fence near the dog park.

According to a photo from an Eastsider reader, a fire department ambulance was also parked at the edge of the reservoir.

Fire Department records indicate a paramedics unit was dispatched to assist police at 1900 Silver Lake Boulevard across from Duane Street. It remained there for about five hours, but was not used for transport.

A fire engine was also dispatched, but remained for only about an hour.

Tags

Load comments