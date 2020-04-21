Silver Lake - Police searched the Silver Lake Reservoir last Friday for homicide evidence that may have been thrown into the water, according LAPD Det. Tyler Adams of West Bureau Homicide.
The LAPD deployed a diving unit, but no evidence was found.
Adams said he could not give any details about the homicide except to say that it occurred this year.
Police were at the southeast corner of the reservoir at about 7:30 a.m., and eventually entered through the fence near the dog park.
According to a photo from an Eastsider reader, a fire department ambulance was also parked at the edge of the reservoir.
Fire Department records indicate a paramedics unit was dispatched to assist police at 1900 Silver Lake Boulevard across from Duane Street. It remained there for about five hours, but was not used for transport.
A fire engine was also dispatched, but remained for only about an hour.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.