Silver Lake -- The invasion of Ukraine has triggered a wave of worry under the golden onion domes of Holy Virgin Mary Russian Orthodox Cathedral on Micheltorena Street.

Many parishioners at the nearly century-old temple have family in Ukraine, said Father and Arch Priest Nazari Polataiko. In fact, Polataiko is a native of Ukraine. His parents, brother and in-laws live in the country now being invaded by Russian forces.

“Even the people that don’t have families in [Ukraine] still worry because they realize that it’s a serious thing,” Polataiko said. “Everybody worries.”

He said that the cathedral will hold a special prayer for peace tonight and probably continue it nightly throughout the week.

“This is one of the activities that we are thinking is necessary, to call people to pray for peace,” he said. “This is an important thing we should be doing as a Christian community.”

After spending 20 years in Canada, Polataiko came to Silver Lake in 2015. He heads what is the oldest Russian parish in Southern California, founded in 1923 by Russian emigres, according to the cathedral website.

His own feelings about the invasion:

“I’m trying to find internal peace.”