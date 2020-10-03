Silver Lake -- A 26-year-old man was shot during an argument Saturday afternoon, police said.

The shooting happened about 4 p.m. near Sunset Boulevard and Bates Avenue, according to Officer Tony Delatorre of the Los Angeles Police Department's Operations Center.

The victim was standing on a sidewalk when the suspect approached and an argument ensued, Delatorre said. The suspect then shot the man.

Paramedics took him to a hospital, where he was listed with stable vital signs, he said.

It is unknown whether the shooting was gang related.