Silver Lake - The Lyric-Hyperion Theatre and cafe is starting up again, now under new management.

The neighborhood theater that has operated for nearly 20 years at Hyperion and Lyric Avenues is coming back from its pandemic hiatus. A sign briefly appeared saying the theater was for sale, but founder Alan Becker remains the owner.

Two new persons, however, will be running the place.

Brandon Wood is the one with the theater credentials. He has performed on Broadway in Steven Van Zandt’s “The Rascals: Once Upon a Dream;” created and produced "The Death of Michael Corleone," a ballet based on the “Godfather” trilogy; and wrote the music and lyrics for “Tombstone: The Legend of Wyatt Earp,” an Off-Broadway musical.

Kaela Green, however, handles the business side. The MBA has a background in strategy development and team management in the aerospace and healthcare industries.

Together, they’ve been running a soft opening during this month, with full operations scheduled to begin next year.

“Many performers who have once graced the stage at the Lyric Hyperion are eager to return and are currently on our calendar for an upcoming performance,” Wood said. “We will also be bringing in original, in-house musical programming.”

One new group that's already lined up is Ledge Theatre, geared toward people of color, and LGBTQIA+. Shaun Landry, a career improviser who founded the Ledge, announced that her group is beginning regular appearances at the Lyric with a fundraiser on Martin Luther King Day, Jan. 17. That show will also include performances by The Color Collective, Tuskegee Experiment, and Leon Acord and his show Carved in Stone.

“We have been working since the pandemic to find a home to our idea," said Royce Shockley, director of the Ledge's board, "and the history of The Lyric will be carried throughout The Ledge Theatre’s programming.”

The inside of the Lyric, things will also look a little different. The seating will be more cabaret style, holding about 50 to 60 patrons. The cafe will offer table service in the theater, and patrons can pay their tabs through their smartphones.

The heating and air conditioning system has also been updated with filtration and purification, including an ultraviolet light purification system that gets rid of bacteria.

Meanwhile, the café interior is undergoing a complete remodel.

“It is beautiful, and we cannot wait for more guests to see what we've done with the space!” Wood said.