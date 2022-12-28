Silver Lake -- Body Builders Gym will permanently close its doors next month after nearly 45 years in business.
The family run gym announced that January 17 will be the last day for members to pump iron and reminiscence about this community fixture that owner Jackie Joniec calls “the Cheers of fitness facilities.”
A statement by the gym said it had failed to reach a deal with the landlord to remain at its Hyperion Avenue home and pay the back rent. “We are actively looking for a space that will serve the same community,” said Joniec, who is trying to stay positive but gets emotional thinking about what is being lost.
“We have so many long-time employees, and I’m not sure what is going to happen to them. If there was any way we could stay here, we would do it. It’s very heartbreaking.”
The pandemic forced gyms like Body Builders to close in March 2020 for almost a year. The gym held an online fundraiser, received government grants and loans and was supported by customers who continued paying their memberships. But that has not been enough to allow Joniec to keep up with her bills
Usually closed on New Year’s Day, the Hyperion Avenue gym will be opened regular hours, offering members one more day to squat, stretch and sweat.
