Silver Lake Trash Clean Up

The Silver Lake Trash Club has been picking up garbage since 2021. Usually 30 folks are part of the monthly excursions.

Simple things can bring neighbors together. Like empty soda bottles, fast food wrappers and cigarette butts.

“Do we pick up the trash, or does the trash pick us up?” posits Elaine Gale, who started the volunteer group, the Silver Lake Trash Club, in 2021 by putting up signs on telephone poles around her Silver Lake neighborhood.

