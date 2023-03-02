Pijja Palace

Getting into Silver Lake’s Pijja Palace is the culinary equivalent of reaching the top of Mt. Everest. The food almost pales by comparison. Almost.

I tried the online reservation-at-midnight-one-week-ahead-of-time routine and found the place booked within microseconds. I tried the showing-up-at-five-to-grab-a-seat-at-the-bar gambit, only to find a line stretching across the parking lot. Finally, I decided that, since Pijja is a sports bar, a night when there were no games might give me a chance. I arrived late in the evening, there was a seat at the bar and I grabbed it, victorious.  I felt like I had won the Power Ball.

Pijja Palace Food

Pizza (or pijja), okra fries with chili seasoning and chicken tenders are just a few of the items at Pijja Palace.

Thanks For Your Support! We Could Not Have Done It Without You!

Happy New Year! I'd like to start out 2023 by thanking the nearly 400 readers who contributed to our Fall/Winter Fundraiser. That's amazing! Over the past three months, we raised nearly three-quarters of our $25,000 goal. While that was shy of our target, those funds will allow us to hire a part-time editor on a temporary basis. That position will free me up to strengthen the business and ensure that you see more coverage of the communities we care about.

Of course, there's still time to make a last-minute contribution. You can do so by using the form below Thanks again for your readership and support. Wishing you all the best in 2023

—Jesús Sanchez, Publisher

PS: The Eastsider is a private company. Your contribution is NOT tax deductible.

Merrill Shindler has spent his life eating for a living in New York, San Francisco and Los Angeles. His idea of psychotherapy is a seat at a bar, with a beer in hand, and a Dodger game on the big screen.

