I tried the online reservation-at-midnight-one-week-ahead-of-time routine and found the place booked within microseconds. I tried the showing-up-at-five-to-grab-a-seat-at-the-bar gambit, only to find a line stretching across the parking lot. Finally, I decided that, since Pijja is a sports bar, a night when there were no games might give me a chance. I arrived late in the evening, there was a seat at the bar and I grabbed it, victorious. I felt like I had won the Power Ball.
I was surrounded by more than a dozen big screens showing an awards show. The screens were tricky to ignore, but then the food started arriving. Pijja had, at last, moved from getting in to getting fed, which was very satisfying.
Pijja occupies the former HaFo SaFo foot clinic location in the Comfort Inn Motel on Sunset. Its overnight success is, in part, a result of…its overnight success. People want to go where they can’t go. When there’s a sporting event on, the place fills with fans, who camp out at their tables for hours. As befits a sports bar, it’s got a selection of 16 exotic draft beers. Beachwood “Hayabusa” Rice Lager, Lost Coast “Great White” Wheat Beer, that sort of thing. There are cocktails with names like Cricket, Chana Dal and Annapurna. There are Boilermakers. There are soda fountain drinks. There’s no Diet Coke.
The food is often described as an Indian-Italian fusion, though there’s also plenty of Indian bar food like the dosa onion rings with mango chutney and the okra fries with chili seasoning. There are a pair of chicken tenders in a crust so crunchy you can knock out a filling with that first bite. There’s a trio of chicken wings – green, red and yellow.
If you want to dive deep into the Indian-Italian fusion, you head for the five kinds of pasta – shapes like rigatoni, spaghetti and shells, topped with tomato masala, roasted eggplant sabzi, smoked chili and charred lime. And everyone at Pijja orders a pizza, which is where the word “pijja” comes from, with a choice of three Indian sauces and nine toppings, like tandoori onions, chicken tikka and bell pepper jalfrezi.
There’s also a chutney pijja and a green tikka pijja. And a pair of sliders -- lamb kebab and aloo tiki hash. There are two soft serves for dessert, one with cookies and cardamom, the other malted chai. And that’s it: wings, pasta, pizza, exotic cocktails – and lots of big screens. The food is good, very good. But what really satisfies, what gives you a glow, what makes it all worthwhile – is being there. Pijja is like getting to the finish line of a marathon. It may take a long time, but it gives you bragging rights – and some delicious leftovers for the next day.
Merrill Shindler
