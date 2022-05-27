Genelle Le Vin, president of the Silver Lake Improvement Association -- which collaborated on the restoration -- called the mural "synonymous with Silver Lake."
The stairs, which have become a destination for people to take photos for on Instagram, was vandalized and whitewashed in April by a person who has not yet been identified, according to City Council District 13.
The mural was repainted on Wednesday and Thursday, and the Office of Community Beautification applied anti-graffiti coating to protect it from further vandalism.
"Our work to restore 'Stair Candy' ensures that this public art piece will continue to be enjoyed by all Angelenos, while fulfilling art's central mission of bringing people together," said said artist Carla O'Brien in a statement.
In 2019, the commission retroactively approved the mural as a public art project.
