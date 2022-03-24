Silver Lake -- It’s a topic that’s guaranteed to generate as passionate a debate as how to pronounce “Los Feliz” and the definition of “the Eastside.”

Is it Silverlake or Silver Lake?

“Definitely two words,” says Cheryl Revkin, who is as good an authority on the topic as anyone. Revkin is co-chair of the Silver Lake History Collective, has lived in the area for more than 40 years and founded the Silver Lake Chamber of Commerce.

Officially, Silver Lake is correct. The reservoir, library, recreation center and street signs (Drive, Avenue) share the two-word moniker, and the City and LADWP refer to it as Silver Lake.

But there is a robust one-word contingent, led primarily by local businesses:

Silverlake Ramen, Silverlake Dental Group and Natural Pilates Silverlake are just a few that opted for one word.

Silverlake Coffee is one word, though there is a sign for the business nearby that uses two.

Silverlake Wine is one word, but all lowercase, and the store's front sign leads to ambiguity with an ever-so-slight space between “silver” and “lake.”

Silverlake Lounge is firmly one word, but one of the bar’s signs showcases SilverLake, sneaking in a capitalized L in otherwise one word.

And lest we forget, the famous Sunset Junction sign welcomes us to “Silverlake.”

Revkin notes that many residents aren’t aware that the reservoir and neighborhood are named for an actual person -- not the water’s reflection.

Councilmember Mitch O’Farrell for the 13th District weighed in on this fact as support for two words. “‘Silver Lake’ was named after Herman Silver, a Los Angeles City Councilmember from the late 1800s, and is two words,” O’Farrell says.

Silver was president of the Los Angeles City Council in 1896 and later served as president of the Los Angeles Water Commission.

“It’s not that meaningful at the end of the day, no matter how much people get worked up,” says Eric Brightwell, a member of the Silver Lake Neighborhood Council and someone who likes to ruminate on such things. He falls into the two-word camp, and points out that it’s little help looking to other neighborhoods for guidance such as Toluca Lake or Westlake.

Brightwell notes that the single-worded Silverlake sets our locale apart from the dozens of other like-named communities across the country such as Silver Lake, Florida or Silver Lake, Wisconsin (though there is a Silverlake, Texas).

Both Revkin and Brightwell claim that Silverlake dominated until about 15 years ago, when more formality crept into the neighborhood lexicon.

Perhaps 4th District City Councilmember and Silver Lake resident Nithya Raman can clear this up:

"People always accuse politicians of talking out of both sides of their mouths, so let me be clear on this issue. It is Silver Lake (Silverlake)."

Or maybe not.