Silver Lake - Plans to reshape a strip of Sunset Boulevard with multi-storied housing are meeting with blowback from residents.

Silver Lake Coalition for Responsible Development was formed in response to four projects that would bring about 350 units of housing in a quarter-mile between Parkman Avenue and Micheltorena Street. They are the work of RYDA, a development company run by brothers Daniel and Ryan Neman.

Coalition members say they want to ensure the projects stay within density and height limits, don’t clog nearby narrow streets with traffic and are subject to appropriate review.

One project in particular has raised the most concern. Over the holidays, residents were notified about adding more apartments to a 7-story, 82-unit building on the site of Sunset Body Works in the 3200 block of Sunset. It would, says the coalition, be the tallest building in Silver Lake. A hearing is scheduled for Jan. 13.

RYDA wants only four units added. However, residents are disadvantaged by the timing of the notice and the review process, the coalition claims

The developers “are making it nearly impossible for anyone in the neighborhood to review or respond to their plans to remake Sunset Boulevard,” said Robin Rauzi with the coalition.

RYDA representative Jonathan Yang said architects were able to squeeze in four more apartments without adding square footage.

“Other than that, the only other notable change was a minor two-foot increase in height, which was needed to respond to LAFD clearance regulations,” Yang said.,

Neighbors complained partly because notice of those changes arrived over the holidays.

“That’s right, between Christmas and New Year’s — neighbors were notified of another forthcoming hearing Jan. 13 about further concessions,” said Rauzi.

Standard procedures require detailed documents to be viewed in person, and appointments must be made three days ahead of time. Comments longer than three pages had to be submitted by Jan. 3 since the notice arrived over the holidays.

This Thursday's hearing is part of the City Planning Commission meeting. The coalition will face an uphill fight. Planning staffers support the project with extra apartments.