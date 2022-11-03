SILVER LAKE -- A man accused of engaging in a gunfight with police that resulted in the death of a Trader Joe's manager in 2018 will be allowed to act as his own attorney, a judge said today.
Superior Court Judge Lisa B. Lench noted that the case has "some very complicated legal issues" and that she thought it was a "really bad idea" for Gene Evin Atkins to represent himself.
The 32-year-old defendant responded that he still wanted to go forward with representing himself.
Atkins -- who was found mentally competent to stand trial -- had briefly acted as his own attorney for about three months after being charged with murder for allegedly setting off a chain of events on July 21, 2018 that led to the death of assistant manager Melyda "Mely" Maricela Corado. She was fatally shot by a police officer in front of the store in the 2700 block of Hyperion Avenue.
Atkins is also facing 50 other counts, including attempted murder, attempted murder of a peace officer, false imprisonment of a hostage and mayhem.
Los Angeles Police Department Chief Michel Moore confirmed in 2018 that the bullet that killed Corado was fired by an officer, not Atkins. He surrendered to a SWAT team after about three hours of negotiations following a tense standoff inside the store, where a number of customers and employees were held hostage at gunpoint.
Though he did not shoot Corado, Atkins is charged with her killing under the theory that he triggered the events that led to the 27-year-old woman's death. That included allegedly shooting his 76-year-old grandmother and his 17-year-old girlfriend in South Los Angeles, then taking his grandmother's car and leading police on a wild chase during which he tried to carjack a white Jeep Wrangler at gunpoint at a gas station.
Atkins remains jailed while awaiting a Jan. 12 pretrial hearing. No trial date has been set yet.
