Silver Lake Trader Joe's after fatal July shooting

The boarded up entrance to Trader joe's in July 2018, shortly after the shooting.

SILVER LAKE -- A man accused of engaging in a gunfight with police that resulted in the death of a Trader Joe's manager in 2018 will be allowed to act as his own attorney, a judge said today.

Superior Court Judge Lisa B. Lench noted that the case has "some very complicated legal issues" and that she thought it was a "really bad idea" for Gene Evin Atkins to represent himself.

