SILVER LAKE -- It looks like the former El Pollo Loco in Sunset Junction is going to be replaced by Sweetgreen, a fast-growing chain that serves up salads and bowls featuring seasonal items.

The former Pollo Loco, which closed after a kitchen fire in early December and never reopened, is currently surrounded by a green construction screen. Building permits have been pulled to remodel the interior and create a new patio, providing a new vantage point to watch the Silver Lake street scene.

The Eastsider was told Sweetgreen will be the new tenant, but a company spokesperson wouldn't confirm that, saying only that "as soon as we have an update, we’ll reach out!" However, an employment ad on Craigslist says Sweetgreen is seeking an assistant and general manager for a new restaurant in Silver Lake.

Sweetgreen, which started in Washington D.C. and now operates more than 90 restaurants nationwide, recently opened a restaurant in Santa Monica as it expands into the L.A. area. It's not known when the new Silver Lake restaurant will open.

It appears most salads and bowls cost around $10.

The chain was recently in the news after it decided to once again start accepting cash after accepting only credit and debit cards and payments through a mobile app for the past two years.

The new Sweetgreen will be at Sunset Boulevard and Sanborn Avenue