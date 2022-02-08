Tacos Delta Matriarch 600

Silver Lake -- When L.A. Times columnist Steve Lopez praised Tacos Delta for its chilaquiles, co-owner Sergio Valdivia credited his mother, Elisa, for the recipe.

Elisa, better known as Licho, helped her son and daughter-in-law open the Sunset Boulevard taco stand more than 40 years ago. She continued to work in the tiny kitchen for decades after.

This weekend, the family announced that Licho had passed away at age 86. 

"She was a hard working and loving person that would still help in the mornings well into her 80’s," said a post on Instagram announcing Elisa's death. "Many of the original work recipes used today are her creation and she will live in all out hearts forever. Rest In Peace Licho. You will be missed."

There was no word on the cause of death.

News That Hits Home

News That Hits Home

The Eastsider needs your support!

The Eastsider is committed to providing news and information free to all as a community service. But reporting and writing neighborhood news takes time -- and money. Join the other Eastsider readers whose one-time contributions and monthly sponsorships help pay our bills and allow us to provide you the news and info that keeps you connected to your community. -- Jesus Sanchez, Publisher

Tags

Publisher

Jesus Sanchez is the publisher of The Eastsider. He has more than 30 years of experience in newspaper and online journalism and has been a staff writer at USA Today and the LA Times. He lives in Echo Park.

Load comments