Silver Lake -- When L.A. Times columnist Steve Lopez praised Tacos Delta for its chilaquiles, co-owner Sergio Valdivia credited his mother, Elisa, for the recipe.

Elisa, better known as Licho, helped her son and daughter-in-law open the Sunset Boulevard taco stand more than 40 years ago. She continued to work in the tiny kitchen for decades after.

This weekend, the family announced that Licho had passed away at age 86.

"She was a hard working and loving person that would still help in the mornings well into her 80’s," said a post on Instagram announcing Elisa's death. "Many of the original work recipes used today are her creation and she will live in all out hearts forever. Rest In Peace Licho. You will be missed."

There was no word on the cause of death.