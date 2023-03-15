Mural of singer Elliott Smith and musicians on a wall

The mural of Elliott Smith and other Silver Lake musicians that was painted over.

Silver Lake takes its murals and musical legends seriously. That’s what Sugared + Bronzed, a hair removal and airbrush tanning salon, learned recently after a mural that included images of the late indie singer Elliott Smith was painted over at the chain’s new store at Sunset Boulevard and Parkman Avenue.

The Santa Monica-based chain was heavily criticized on NextDoor, and someone even set up a parody Instagram account over the issue to “give them shit and not let them erase what they’ve done,” said a response from the fake account holder.

Jesus Sanchez is the publisher of The Eastsider. He has more than 30 years of experience in newspaper and online journalism and has been a staff writer at USA Today and the LA Times. He lives in Echo Park.

