SILVER LAKE -- A 52-year-old Los Angeles Unified School District teacher was arrested today for allegedly hitting and severely injuring a bicyclist with her Mini Cooper in October leaving the scene.

Molly Jane Hoene of Silver Lake was arrested at the Silver Sands Racquet Club in the Riverside County city of Palm Desert, according to Detective Juan Campos with the Los Angeles Police Department's Central Traffic Division.

Hoene was being held at the Metropolitan Detention Center with bail set at $50,000, police said.

KTLA reports that Hoene's picture appeared on a page of 5th grade teachers at Ivanhoe Elementary in Silver Lake.

Ivanhoe Principal Lynda Rescia sent a message to parents today saying that crises counselors will be at the school on Monday morning when classes resume after the Thanksgiving week break.

"I know this is disturbing news, and I want to reassure everyone that the well-being of our students and staff remains my top priority," said Rescia. "I continue to thank the Ivanhoe community for your unwavering understanding and support."

The victim, a homeless man, was struck about 11:45 p.m. Oct. 25 in the 3000 block of Berkeley Avenue and suffered a broken leg, broken arm and fractured spine, according to the LAPD.

The damaged Mini Cooper was later towed to the Route 66 Collision Center at 6820 San Fernando Road in Glendale, prompting a call to authorities by the owner of the shop, who had seen reports about the crash on television, police said.

Police said earlier the owner of the car was refusing to cooperate with investigators.

.@LASchools need the assistant in identifying a Hit and Run Driver in the Silver Lake Area. See prior post for information. pic.twitter.com/hPBo06EmmY — LAPDCTD (@LAPDCTD24) October 31, 2019

On Nov. 19, investigators presented their case to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office, which charged Hoene with one count of felony hit and run with severe bodily injury, police said.

A warrant was issued for the woman's arrest and she was taken into custody about 8 a.m., police said.

"Hoene is employed with the LAUSD as a teacher and she is currently assigned to ... (district) ... headquarters," police said.

Hoene's attorney told KNX-AM (1070) that his client would plead not guilty "and the facts as known to the police will show she is not guilty of this crime."

Hoene was removed from the classroom when she became a person of interest in the case, a school police spokesman told the station.