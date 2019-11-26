SILVER LAKE -- A 52-year-old Los Angeles Unified School District teacher was arrested today for allegedly hitting and severely injuring a bicyclist with her Mini Cooper in October leaving the scene.
Molly Jane Hoene of Silver Lake was arrested at the Silver Sands Racquet Club in the Riverside County city of Palm Desert, according to Detective Juan Campos with the Los Angeles Police Department's Central Traffic Division.
Hoene was being held at the Metropolitan Detention Center with bail set at $50,000, police said.
KTLA reports that Hoene's picture appeared on a page of 5th grade teachers at Ivanhoe Elementary in Silver Lake.
Ivanhoe Principal Lynda Rescia sent a message to parents today saying that crises counselors will be at the school on Monday morning when classes resume after the Thanksgiving week break.
"I know this is disturbing news, and I want to reassure everyone that the well-being of our students and staff remains my top priority," said Rescia. "I continue to thank the Ivanhoe community for your unwavering understanding and support."
The victim, a homeless man, was struck about 11:45 p.m. Oct. 25 in the 3000 block of Berkeley Avenue and suffered a broken leg, broken arm and fractured spine, according to the LAPD.
The damaged Mini Cooper was later towed to the Route 66 Collision Center at 6820 San Fernando Road in Glendale, prompting a call to authorities by the owner of the shop, who had seen reports about the crash on television, police said.
Police said earlier the owner of the car was refusing to cooperate with investigators.
.@LASchools need the assistant in identifying a Hit and Run Driver in the Silver Lake Area. See prior post for information. pic.twitter.com/hPBo06EmmY— LAPDCTD (@LAPDCTD24) October 31, 2019
On Nov. 19, investigators presented their case to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office, which charged Hoene with one count of felony hit and run with severe bodily injury, police said.
A warrant was issued for the woman's arrest and she was taken into custody about 8 a.m., police said.
"Hoene is employed with the LAUSD as a teacher and she is currently assigned to ... (district) ... headquarters," police said.
Hoene's attorney told KNX-AM (1070) that his client would plead not guilty "and the facts as known to the police will show she is not guilty of this crime."
Hoene was removed from the classroom when she became a person of interest in the case, a school police spokesman told the station.
Need public's help 2 identify veh&driver of a Severe Felony Hit&Run.The bicyclist is in stable condition @KCBSKCALDesk @NBCLA @KTLAnewsdesk @ABC7 @FOXLA @TELEMUNDO52 @EstrellatvLA @Univision34LA @LaOpinionLA @KNX1070 @latimes @bikinginla @NortheastArea @ASandovalLapd @LAPDWaters pic.twitter.com/JscBVcRcRe— LAPDCTD (@LAPDCTD24) October 26, 2019
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(3) comments
She was a “ teacher” for my child and the children of close friends as well. Her behavior toward and treatment of them was shameful. She diminished them and treated them poorly. That, however, has nothing to do with the facts of this case. I hope that if she is not guilty, she is found so in a court of law and that if she is guilty that she faces appropriate treatment for the heinous act perpetrated. This not about classroom behavior, thankfully. This is about a horrible decision made by a person looking to escape consequences. I hope that the guilty party (if it’s her, so be it) learns a hard lesson.
Sometimes good people make bad decisions. Ms Hoene was a teacher to my children and she is a wonderful teacher. Please dont give up on her.
ARE YOU KIDDING????!!!!! What if the person on that bike was one of your loved ones? She belongs in prison (which is exactly where she's going). And she'll be sued. Get your head together.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.