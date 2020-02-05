Silver Lake -- An early modern home by architect Harwell Hamilton Harris has officially joined the ranks of the city's historic landmarks.
On Tuesday the City Council approved a decision by the Cultural Heritage Commission to declare the 2-bedroom Hawk House in the 2400 block of North Silver Ridge Avenue a Historic Cultural Monument.
The hillside home with views of the Silver Lake Reservoir was constructed in 1939 for Edwin "Stan" Stanton and Ethyle Hawk. It served as the headquarters for the couple's home wares company, according to the landmark application.
The redwood-clad house features a stairway tower with a tall, narrow window that spans the two floors. The home looks pretty much the way it did when it was built, with only a few minor changes made over the decades, according to the application.
"The design exemplifies Harris’s important architectural themes of the time and evokes the feeling of a Japanese pavilion based on a modular system," says the application.
Harris worked under modernist architects Richard Neutra and Rudolph M. Schindler before starting his own practice in 1933. He designed numerous small homes for clients, including his own Elysian Heights home and studio that won a House Beautiful Small House competition. He moved to Texas in the 1950s to head the University of Texas School of Architecture.
SurveyLA, the city's review of historical properties, called the Hawk House "an excellent example of an Early Modern residence designed by Harwell Hamilton Harris."
The house sold for $1.5 million in 2018.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Wish you included photos of the inside and the view of Silverlake from the deck. Beautiful house!!!!!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.