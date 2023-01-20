Silver Lake - The Mack Sennett Studios, a stately blue-gray building across Fountain Avenue from Thomas Starr King Middle School, is full of history, all right. But not much of that history has to do with the legendary silent film director and producer Mack Sennett.
Instead, Survey L.A. refers to the active sound-stage and film tech venue at 1215 Bates Ave. as the Mabel Normand Feature Film Company, the business that actually occupied the building when it opened in 1916.
When Normand opened her own film company there (in collaboration with, yes, Mack Sennett), the legendary comic actress from Staten Island was at her peak as a comedy film star, appearing with the likes of Charlie Chaplin and Roscoe "Fatty" Arbuckle, sometimes also writing and directing. This, by the way, was also four years before Normand and other women across America even had the right to vote.
Unfortunately, Normand lost the studio in 1917 during a shake-up of the parent company, Triangle Film Corporation, according to the Women Film Pioneers Project. Only one feature film ever came out of Normand's company in that building - “Mickey” in 1918.
The building then housed the production company of cowboy star William Hart from 1918 to 1921, Survey L.A. said. Normand herself went on to work for Samuel Goldwyn and Hal Roach - in a short, often scandalous life. She was soon slowed down by tuberculosis and eventually died of it in 1930 at the age of 36.
The building continues to be used by the entertainment industry to this day, hosting clients and performers that include David Lynch, Martin Scorsese, John C. Reilly, Blake Shelton, Natalie Portman, RuPaul, and Justin Bieber, according to the company's website.
And along with the two sound stages and the wood shop, it also offers a hidden, triangle-shaped event-and-production space outfitted as a bar - or, if you prefer, a speakeasy. It's called Mabel's.
Next week: The real Mack Sennett Studio - the one you never see.
Barry Lank has worked for newspapers on the East and West Coasts, and earned an MS in journalism from Columbia University. He formerly produced "National Lampoon Presents: The Final Edition." A native of San Gabriel Valley, he now lives in East Hollywood.
