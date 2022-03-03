Silver Lake - Loren Miller fought to let anyone - of any color - buy a home anyplace they could afford.

Now, the two-story home where the pioneering African-American attorney lived during the peak of his career has been nominated as a historic city landmark.

In many ways, it’s a fairly ordinary house with a bay window, chimney and backyard. But the modest home has been nominated to become a Los Angeles Historic-Cultural Monument because of the man who lived in it during the peak of his career.

A Journalist and Lawyer

The Nebraska native also worked as a journalist for Black-owned papers, eventually becoming the owner of the now-defunct California Eagle.

But his biggest impact was in the realm of civil rights.

Miller lived in the Micheltorena Street house while he defended Oscar-winning actress Hattie McDaniel and other Black homeowners from being kicked out of the Sugar Hill section of West Adams by white homeowners. This is where he returned - this wood-and-stucco two-bedroom - after arguing twice in front of the Supreme Court, still in a furious crusade against housing discrimination. Here is where he rested after writing most of the briefs in the case of Brown v. Board of Education.

This is where Loren Miller lived when he came to be a judge in the Los Angeles Municipal Court. It’s where he died three years later, at the age of 64.

Civil Rights Legend

“At his death in 1967, Loren Miller was considered one of the nation’s greatest civil rights attorneys, barely second in importance to his friend and colleague and sometime co-counsel Thurgood Marhall,” said author Amina Hassan in “Loren Miller: Civil Rights Attorney and Journalist.”

As he rose to prominence in the late 1930s, Miller and his wife, Juanita, commissioned their friend and architect James H. Garrott to design their new home. Garrott, who had an office on Hyperion Avenue, was a pioneer in his own way, being the second African-American to be admitted to the American Institute of Architects.

The Miller Residence at 647 Micheltorena St. was completed in 1940.

The Cultural Heritage Commission is scheduled to decide whether to take the nomination under review today.