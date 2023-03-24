Silver Lake - It was a huge deal in 1918 when stage-and-screen actor Julian Eltinge built a compound on Baxter Street with a reservoir view.
“Eltinge’s villa once commanded the surrounding area like a baron’s manor,” said Daniel Hurewitz in his book “Bohemian Los Angeles.” Few other structures sat nearby, and Eltinge was, by one account, “one of the first actors to establish a palatial home in Los Angeles,” Hurewitz said.
Newer homes have now crowded it mostly out of view, and Eltinge himself doesn't get much attention these days either. But maybe that’s because he had one shtick, and one shtick only: In just about every film, his character would find some reason to dress up as a woman.
This may seem out of character for the turn of the 20th century, but cross-dressing was an accepted craft in entertainment, and Eltinge was said to be the best at it, according to Hurewitz.
City records say the 5,000-square-foot main home was built with three bedrooms and two bathrooms - plus a gym, according to newspaper accounts at the time. Eltinge also apparently built a 711-square-foot guest house on the 21,818-square-foot lot, with one bedroom and one bathroom.
Eventually, Eltinge's act went out of fashion, and restrictions grew against female impersonation, which sounds similar to what's going on now in parts of the country. In January 1940, down on his luck and returning to the live stage for some money, Eltinge was forbidden from wearing a dress for a show at the Rendevous cafe on Cahuenga Boulevard after vice squad officers said the place attracted “many people of questionable morals,” the Daily News reported.
Thus, a year before he died, Eltinge did the show in a tuxedo, standing next to a mannequin that wore his expensive gowns, Hurewitz said. Before each song, the former king of drag queens would show the dress he wanted to wear - if only the police had let him.
189 Monthly Reader Sponsors and Counting!
We are grateful to all those who have made financial contributions to The Eastsider. One-time contributions are always welcome, but we encourage you to join the ranks of our Reader Sponsors who have committed to making a monthly contribution.
Our goal is to have 300 Reader Sponsors by the end of 2023.
Why is this so important? Even a small monthly contribution will create a more stable source of revenue, giving us more confidence to commit to expanding our staff to provide you with more of the community news you can’t find anywhere else.
Join The Eastsider 300
I hope we can count on you. And, if you are not ready for a monthly commitment, you can always make a one-time contribution. Thanks!
—Jesús Sanchez, Publisher
PS: The Eastsider is a private company. Your contribution is NOT tax deductible.
Barry Lank has worked for newspapers on the East and West Coasts, and earned an MS in journalism from Columbia University. He formerly produced "National Lampoon Presents: The Final Edition." A native of San Gabriel Valley, he now lives in East Hollywood.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.