Silver Lake - A nondescript building next to an auto repair shop on Silver Lake Boulevard was once the star of L.A.'s indie music scene.
Under promoter Mitchell Frank, Spaceland became a showcase for indie music acts and turned the neighborhood into a destination for music fans. Spaceland's opening night included Beck and the Foo Fighters.
Spaceland gave way to The Satellite about a decade ago. Now, The Satellite has announced it's pulling the plug on live music and will try to make a go of it as a restaurant in response to a ban on large indoor gatherings and shows during the pandemic.
While Silver Lake is losing a storied music venue, you can still come across scores of Spaceland concert videos posted on YouTube. Most of these unofficial videos are blurry and of poor sound quality. But they give you an idea of the names that passed through the space.
Here are a few videos we came across from acts playing at Spaceland. Enjoy!
What was your favorite Spaceland show? Let us know in the comments section below.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(2) comments
Spaceland was the spiritual successor to Jabberjaw, the all ages club/coffeehouse located on Pico, near Crenshaw, in the 90s. Adding air conditioned comfort, liquor, and, yes, valet, to an insider scene of underground music nerds brought the concept of “Silver Lake” to a global hipster class that gentrified the planet in ways that are still being reconciled.
Spaceland opened at a time when AIDS had decimated Silver Lake. A generation of beauty was massacred, leaving “The Eastside” (locally coined to contrast the more uptight gay scene of West Hollywood) with vacancies. The restaurant/showcase, Dreams, where Spaceland set up shop, was one of the casualties. Though some echoes of Club F*ck and Dragstrip appeared in Spaceland bookings, the straight record industry invaded. Whether you were schmoozing across the street at Netty’s, or pre partying with cheap 40s from one of the family run liquor stores down the block, a night at Spaceland became a right of passage just as heady as CBGBs or Emo’s. Les Savy Fav wrote a song about it.
Even with Jonathan Gold anointing foodie as the new punk rock, Netty’s closed. Local liquor stores became either boutique liquor stores or fashion ateliers. Foodie boutiques happened. In another part of the town, someone said that preserved fruit was punk, creating another gentrifying scene. The Smog Cutter closed. Mold happened. Zola Jesus.
The same marijuana collectives that rose to give relief to AIDS suffering (and the local music scene), ended up inspiring the legislation to legalize it. Stoner rock exploded bringing metal showcases to what was now called The Satellite. Orange Goblin played.
And it all became even more tragic. A Milli Vanilli president wiped it all out. The gains, the losses. The music is back in the bedroom now. Or streaming. Or marching. All in protest. His Airborne Toxic Event rocks on.
We blew it. It was all so fragile. Developer bribes, permit parking, and redeveloping the reservoir are all that’s left over, except for (maybe) voting. At least there won’t be any more noise complaints.
Terrible parking, soso sound guy, bouncers who like to slap people around, pretentious attitudes from the bartenders... Bummer they’re going away...
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.