Silver Lake - Three burglary suspects were killed and a fourth hospitalized in critical condition this morning when the vehicle they were in rolled over and crashed at the end of a brief police pursuit.

The crash occurred about 4 a.m. on the Rampart Boulevard offramp of the northbound Hollywood Freeway, according to Margaret Stewart of the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Firefighters worked to free the four suspects, all said to be between 20 and 30 years old, from the wreckage. Three of the suspects were pronounced dead at the scene and a fourth was taken to a hospital in critical condition, she said.

The pursuit, which lasted only about 3 minutes, began after officers observed a burglary in progress near Sunset Boulevard and Lemoyne Street in Echo Park, the LAPD said on Twitter. Officers lost sight of the suspects near the 101 Freeway and Rampart Boulevard before coming across the overturned vehicle, the department said.

Daily Digest Sign Up Never miss a story Sign up now for your Daily Digest Newsletter The Eastsider's Daily Digest lands in your inbox with the day's news and info Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Enter your email address and hit the Sign Up button. Your email address will not be sold to others

There were no reports of any officers injured.

The California Highway Patrol requested a closure of the Rampart Boulevard on- and off-ramp until further notice. The LAPD advised motorists to avoid the area as the investigation continued.

Updated @ 9:20 am