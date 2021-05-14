Fallen Silver Lake Tree on Silver Ridge

Photo by Eastsider reader

Silver Lake -- The 2500 block of Silver Ridge Avenue near Electric Street was blocked this  morning by a fallen tree.

A photo supplied by an Eastsider reader showed the tree had fallen across the entire width of the narrow street.

No word on what may have caused the tree to fall or if anyone was injured or vehicles damaged. 

Support community news in 2021

Support community news in 2021

The Eastsider needs your support!

The Eastsider is committed to providing news and information free to all as a community service. But reporting and writing neighborhood news takes time -- and money. Join the other Eastsider readers whose one-time contributions and monthly sponsorships help pay our bills and allow us to provide you the news and info that keeps you connected to your community. -- Jesus Sanchez, Publisher

Tags

Load comments