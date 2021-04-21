Silver Lake - Police today are seeking a man who allegedly fled the scene of a two-car collision near the Silver Lake Reservoir, after apparently throwing away a gun.
The crash occurred near Armstrong Avenue and Silver Lake Boulevard at around 9 a.m, according to police reports and videos posted on Citizen.com. Police received a call of the two-car crash at 9:08 a.m. with a request for an ambulance, according to LAPD Officer Norma Eisenman.
The missing suspect is described as a six-foot-tall male Latino with a white shirt, black pants, no shoes, and tattoo on his head.
The Citizen.com report also mentioned a possible case of grand theft auto related to the collision, but this could not be confirmed with police.
