Silver Lake -- Video was circulating today of a man firing four shots from a handgun on an empty street near the Silver Lake Reservoir, leaving residents worried and wondering what the shooting was about.
The video aired by CBS 2 and ABC 7 shows the suspect get out of a vehicle's back seat early Sunday morning, crouch down, fire the shots in the direction of the reservoir, then get back into the vehicle, which was driven away from the scene.
No one was injured.
A resident found some bullet casings on Hawick Street, near the spot where the shots were fired, according to CBS2.
The shooter was recorded on home security cameras.
Los Angeles police say they are investigating.
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: A man was captured on home security systems in Silver Lake getting out of the backseat of a car, crouching down, firing four shots into the dark and getting back into the car and leaving. Now police are trying to find him https://t.co/A09mWOJ7BC pic.twitter.com/4BhUPL22nW— CBS Los Angeles (@CBSLA) October 1, 2019
