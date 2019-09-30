Google street view of hawick street silver lake

Silver Lake -- Video was circulating today of a man firing four shots from a handgun on an empty street near the Silver Lake Reservoir, leaving residents worried and wondering what the shooting was about. 

The video aired by CBS 2 and ABC 7 shows the suspect get out of a vehicle's back seat early Sunday morning, crouch down, fire the shots in the direction of the reservoir, then get back into the vehicle, which was driven away from the scene.

No one was injured.

A resident found some bullet casings on Hawick Street, near the spot where the shots were fired, according to CBS2.

The shooter was recorded on home security cameras.

Los Angeles police say they are investigating.

