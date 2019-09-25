Silver Lake -- Warby Parker, which started selling prescription eyewear and sunglasses online, continues to expand its brick-and-mortar presence with the opening of a new store in Sunset Junction.

The new store in the former Sunset Junction Coffee shop space in the 3900 block of Sunset Boulevard is scheduled to hold a grand opening on Saturday, Sept. 28, according to a company spokesperson. It's the company's sixth L.A. store, which will be opened daily from 11 am to 7 pm.

Customers will be able to try on and select prescription glasses, which will be shipped out after they are made. Non-prescription glasses can be purchased without waiting. An exclusive pair of sunglasses will be released in conjunction with the opening of the Silver Lake store.

The exterior of the Silver Lake store will be covered by a mural by an artist known as Buckley. Inside, the company commissioned artists Chris Johanson and Johanna Jackson to create benches for the store.

Warby Parker is the latest major brand to open a spot in Sunset Junction, once the domain of indie retailers, and Sunset Boulevard. On the same block, Swedish lifestyle brand Happy Socks opened up a retail space earlier this year.

Warby Parker Silver Lake is located at 3916 W. Sunset Blvd.