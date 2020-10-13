Silver Lake - More than 400 LADWP customers are experiencing a water outage in the Sunset Junction area today, according to the utility's outage page.
The problem is related to a broken six-inch water main near Hyperion and Del Mar avenues, according to Christina Holland, a spokeswoman with the LA Department of Water & Power. The water main dates back to 1923, the Holland said.
The report first came in at 5:30 a.m., and repairs began around 6:30. Water service was still disrupted as of 2:50 p.m.
One resident said her water stopped flowing around 8 am. At first she thought only the water to her home had been cut off but soon discovered that her neighbors were also without water.
The original report on the incident located the problem at Venango Circle and Venango Avenue, which turned out to be incorrect.
Holland said repairs on the main should be done within a couple of hours.
I just asked the people repairing the break. They said the water would be back "hopefully" by 5 p.m.
