Silver Lake -- Karen Chan always aspired for more beyond her corporate lawyer career. So she quit her job in early 2020 and wrote a children’s book.
Drawing from her own experience as a first-generation Chinese-American - her parents immigrated from Taiwan - Chan’s “What’s That?” tells the story of a little boy who brings to school a lunch prepared by his Chinese grandmother.
Chan’s passion goes beyond her first book: the LA native, who has lived in Silver Lake since 2016, started her own publishing company Gloo Books - a playful take on the word glue, which binds both printed works and community.
The mother of two boys - ages three years and six months - shared her inspiration behind “What’s That?” and her plans to upend the publishing world.
What's the book about?
The book is about a little boy who brings a lunch to school that’s made by his Chinese grandmother. He comes to school with the lunch and notices that his lunch does not look like the other meals. It’s a story about him finding commonality with another child who also brought a different-looking lunch. It's the bonds that we share as people through food and the commonality that we have through food. It’s a book about celebrating who we are and the foods that make up who we are.
Is this based on a true story or an anecdotal experience?
I think a lot of Asian Americans, if they are first generation or an immigrant to this country, have very similar stories. Food is part of our identity.
Why set up your own publishing company?
I can’t really find books that (have characters that) look like my sons. If you go up the chain from that, it doesn’t end at the characters that are in the book. It has to do with the authors, the illustrators, the editors, the agents, and the people who are the decision-makers. If that kind of system doesn’t change, which is overwhelmingly white and has a diversity issue, then I don’t think the content will ever change as a result. I saw it as an opportunity to build something that was truly championing the values that I really believe in from top to bottom.
Do you have further plans for the publishing company?
I’m really interested in telling stories that have a purpose. Whether it’s a book about voting rights or climate change, anything that kids can start learning about should start learning about at a younger age.
