Silver Lake - A year ago, the fence around the reservoirs was adorned with some 200 or so names - spelled out in rags and fabric - of unarmed African-American who had been killed by police in the United States.

Now most of the names are gone, except a few along the southern path, and about a dozen at the northern end. And many are in tatters. Several were removed for safe keeping after evidence of vandalism.

Silver Lake residents and groups are now considering what to do with the names that remain and how to honor the legacy of the fragile "Say Their Names" project.

So who took down the names? Some of the same people who put them up, it turns out.

“The names were getting defaced faster than we could repair them,” said Lia Brody, who had originally co-organized the memorial in June 2020. “The vast majority had been cut intentionally,” she later added.

The “Say Their Names” project began shortly after George Floyd was killed by a Minneapolis police office kneeling on his neck for nearly eight minutes. That was on May 25, 2020. Less than a week later, names began being spelled out in rags, tied to the fence surrounding the reservoirs. The first name up was Floyd’s.

But a memorial spelled out in cloth - exposed to rain and vandalism - is inherently temporary.

Sure, some names became tattered from the weather. But most showed clean cuts, destroyed apparently at night, under cover of darkness, Brody said. As soon as some were repaired, they’d be destroyed again. Meanwhile, names that seemed to have been largely spared were along the southern path, which is locked off at night, Brody said.

With so many of the names eventually falling apart, however, Brody and other volunteers began taking most of them down late last fall, largely finishing before summer began. Ironically, they would be interrupted from time to time by people asking why they were doing this.

The state of the memorial recently came before the Silver Lake Neighborhood Council’s Reservoir Committee, which generally supported the display while also seeking solutions to its state of dilapidation.

Committee member Debbie Slater said she did not think the community did not want to see the memorial totally gone. “But it’s in shambles,” she said. “It’s not a great look.”

However, another committee member Daniel Weidlein, said “I don’t like the look of the fence to begin with, so a little bit of tatters doesn’t bother me much.”

There was also talk - as there has been among various groups over the last year - of a more permanent memorial.

Brody said she and her group now plan to preserve the remaining names at the northern end.

“I always appreciate that people feel protective of it,” Brody said.