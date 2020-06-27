ICYMI: This story originally appeared in Biz Buzz

With the recent reopening of hotels, Angelenos might be pondering a local overnight stay as a welcomed mental holiday away from the monotony of home offices, backyards and their immediate neighborhoods.

According to the travel website AFAR, of the 57,528 hotels in the United States (or 5.4 million hotel rooms), at least 5,241 hotels temporarily closed due to the coronavirus pandemic. As of June 10, 3,172 of those hotels had reopened, and 2,069 properties remained temporarily closed due to the pandemic.

For those venturing out for a holiday, some elements of an overnight stay will seem the same – but other aspects will be noticeable, says Kirsten Leigh Pratt of boutique hotel Silver Lake Pool & Inn.

“We have taken all the collateral out of the rooms,” she says describing the absence of minibars, menus, magazines, text cards and door hangers in addition to soft goods like throw pillows and blankets (guests can request pre-wrapped pillows and blankets if needed). The lack of these “little touches,” however won’t diminish the comfort of the room, she stresses.

Overall, technology has played a big role in the new rollout.

Touch tablets in rooms take the place of all necessary room information and transactions, such as ordering mini-bar beverages and snacks.

Daily Digest Sign Up Never miss a story Sign up now for your Daily Digest Newsletter The Eastsider's Daily Digest lands in your inbox with the day's news and info Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Enter your email address and hit the Sign Up button. Your email address will not be sold to others

Housekeepers use the Protexus electrostatic spraying system that uses an EPA-approved product effective against COVID-19 in 1 minute; the process also makes sanitizing quicker for staff. Guests can ask for additional treatments during their stay as daily housekeeping is by request only.

In addition to deep cleaning after guests check-out, rooms will be unoccupied for a minimum of 72 hours between stays.

Front desk procedures now incorporate UV technology for distributing room keys and credit cards. “It’s these little things that we think we give the guests peace of mind,” says Pratt. “We know we only get one chance to impress.”

Currently, bookings for the hotel are increasing; as expected, most guests are local.

Pratt looks forward to the next step of reopening the hotel: the restaurant. “We are fortunate to have all outdoor seating,” she says.

A big draw of the Silver Lake hotel is the pool where guests now bring pool towels from their room and are asked not to move around frequently sanitized pool furniture that has been specifically placed to observe social distancing.

“We think safety and a relaxing pampering experience can coexist,” sums up Pratt. “Hospitality is more important than ever these days.”